Kurt Russell stars in the chilling new trailer, with his character Lee saying: "The world is on fire. I decided to do something about it. Hopes, dreams, ambitions - their mission was to protect their world. And ours."

However, his hopes and dreams come crashing down in the next part of the trailer, when a monster off-screen is seen causing utter destruction.

Sure enough, we then see a roaring Godzilla appear, with it being made clear that nothing in this world will ever be the same again.

The series takes place after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans - and after the crucial revelation that monsters in this world are in fact real.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Two siblings must follow in their father's footsteps to discover their family's connection to the mysterious organisation known as Monarch.

The story spans three generations and stars Russell alongside his real-life son, Wyatt Russell, as well as Christopher Heyerdahl, Mari Yamamoto and Qyoko Kudo.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Apple TV+

Legendary's MonsterVerse kicked off with 2014's Godzilla and also features Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong, with a fifth film currently in development.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the first streaming show for the franchise and will pick up in the wake of 2021's Godzilla vs Kong.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will begin on Apple TV+ on 17th November on Apple TV+. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.