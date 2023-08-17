Following in Marvel's footsteps, this cinematic universe is now eyeing an expansion to streaming television, with Apple TV+ bagging exclusive rights to the project.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will pick up in the wake of 2021's Godzilla vs Kong, which utterly destroyed San Francisco and woke the world up to the existence of enormous Titans.

The series follows two siblings seeking to uncover their family's history with Monarch – a shady organisation connected to Godzilla, Kong and other titans – with their investigation leading them to army officer Lee Shaw.

Kurt Russell stars in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Apple TV+

Shaw will be portrayed by two related actors, with Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) playing a younger version in the 1950s, and his real-life father, Kurt Russell (Fast & Furious), playing an older version in the present day.

Wyatt Russell stars in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Apple TV+

Starring alongside the Russells are Anna Sawai (Pachinko) and Kiersey Clemons (Swarm) as Cate and May respectively.

"The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives," the synopsis reads.

Anna Sawai stars in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Apple TV+

The ambitious streaming spin-off has been co-developed by Chris Black (Severance) and Matt Fraction (Marvel's Hawkeye), with Matt Shakman (WandaVision) attached to direct the first two episodes.

Production is currently underway on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is a direct sequel to the 2021 crossover, with director Adam Wingard returning with a new cast, including Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry.

