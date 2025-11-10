Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has outlined his vision for the future of his new genre-bending series, Pluribus, stating that he can see the show running beyond two seasons.

The Apple TV series, which premiered on Friday (7th November) to rave reviews, stars Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) as the only woman immune to a viral outbreak that has infected the world and made everyone supremely happy.

The show had already been given a two-season order right off the bat, but now Gilligan has teased in an interview with Variety that he can see the series going beyond that.

He said: "I think we have a pretty good idea of where it should end. One of the most important things I can do in the writers’ room is not be too precious about the ideas. If we come up with a better way to end this thing, we will.”

Alongside Seehorn, the show stars Karolina Wydra and Carlos-Manuel Vesga and guest stars Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Gilligan previously opened up about how he doesn’t have all the answers when it comes to season 2.

"You get a good number of answers at the end of season 1. There's a character that we all love, all of us in the writers room, everybody on the set loves played by an outstanding Colombian actor named Carlos-Manuel Vesga. You'll only meet him glancingly throughout the season, but you'll get to know him a little better by the time the season or the series, I guess, as you say in the UK, is done," he said.

Rhea Seehorn as Carol in Pluribus. Apple TV

He went on: "And then, yeah, we're lucky that we have a series 2 already in the offing. We're going to open the writers room for that next week, about a week from today, as we record this. And I'm excited about that, little nervous too.

"I don't have all the answers. My writers and I, we don't have all the answers. But then we never have, we never had them for Breaking Bad, for Better Call Saul, and that's probably the better way to go.

"I have some ideas. We have some ideas about how the show should wind up, but I think it's, it always behooves us to be ready to jettison a good idea for a better idea, so we're ready and willing to do that."

Pluribus premiered on Apple TV on Friday 7th November 2025.

