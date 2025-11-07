Vince Gilligan has established himself as one of the most respected names in American television, having already crafted two acclaimed dramatic sagas – with a third potentially in the offing.

The celebrated screenwriter reunites with Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn for Apple TV's original sci-fi series Pluribus, which casts her as author Carol Sturka; "the most miserable person on Earth," according to the synopsis.

That's because this is a version of our world where a mysterious virus has had a most surprising effect, transforming everyone – except Carol – into excessively happy and optimistic souls.

Further details on the plot of Pluribus have been kept under wraps by Gilligan and Apple TV, but the creator did share his inspiration for the story in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"[A decade ago] I got interested in the idea of a world in which everyone was nice," recalled Gilligan. "There was no way you could insult them. There was no way you could hurt their feelings. But they would do anything and everything for you.

"What interests me about this show and the possibilities for it is that people, I hope, can watch it and say, 'What would the world be like if everybody got along?' There's probably a bit of wish fulfilment in the idea."

Given Gilligan's track record for shocking twists and show-stopping drama, we'd expect there to be a bit more to Pluribus than he's currently letting on – here's when you can expect the next episode to drop on Apple TV.

When is Pluribus episode 3 released on Apple TV?

Rhea Seehorn and Karolina Wydra star in Pluribus. Apple TV

Pluribus episode 3 will be released on Apple TV on Friday 14th November 2025.

Following its double-bill premiere, episodes will now be released at a rate of one-per-week, culminating with the season 1 finale on Boxing Day 2025 (26th December).

How many episodes are in Pluribus season 1?

Pluribus season 1 consists of nine episodes in total.

However, that won't be the end of the new series! Apple TV has such faith in the project that they commissioned two seasons at once, with a second set of nine episodes to follow at a later date.

Pluribus release schedule

Rhea Seehorn as Carol in Pluribus. Apple TV

If you're looking forward to seeing how Vince Gilligan's latest high-concept saga unfolds, mark your calendars for these dates when new episodes of Pluribus will drop on Apple TV:

Pluribus episode 1 – Friday 7th November 2025

Pluribus episode 2 – Friday 7th November 2025

Pluribus episode 3 – Friday 14th November 2025

Pluribus episode 4 – Friday 21st November 2025

Pluribus episode 5 – Friday 28th November 2025

Pluribus episode 6 – Friday 5th December 2025

Pluribus episode 7 – Friday 12th December 2025

Pluribus episode 8 – Friday 19th December 2025

Pluribus episode 9 – Friday 26th December 2025

