As the mystery deepens in Vince Gilligan's new show Pluribus, star Rhea Seehorn has opened up about how the script kept her and her co-stars up at night.

The new genre-bending series from the Breaking Bad creator follows Seehorn's Carol, one of the only humans to prove immune to an alien virus known as The Joining, which removes all sense of individuality from people it infects.

Already, the series has prompted conversations about topics from AI and technology to love and loss – and Seehorn has admitted that was something that kept her and her co-stars up at night while on set.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Seehorn said: "It stays very suspenseful. Even after the threat changes from physical to psychological, there's a mystery there.

"There is a constant suspense, and really dark psychological questions that even the cast and crew would sometimes stay up at night talking about, like, 'What does that mean? What does it mean to be happy? How do you define content[ment]? How do you define relationships and love and all of that?'"

Rhea Seehorn as Carol in Pluribus. Apple TV

Karolina Wydra, who plays Zosia, added: "That's what's so great about the show. It's a conversation starter. Like, you don't get to watch it and just turn it up like, 'Oh, that was a fun ride.' You get to actually dissect it. Like, 'Wait, what was that? What does that mean?

"'What does it mean, on so many levels, to be human? What does it mean to be an individual? What does it mean to be part of a conformity and part of one thing?'"

The latest episode of the highly-rated series sees Carol attempt to reach out to Carlos Manuel Vesga's Manousos in Paraguay, with her efforts backfiring.

She also tests the boundaries of The Others by sarcastically asking them for a grenade - a request that is granted, with Carol almost killing herself and Zosia before she realises it's actually real.

Many viewers have theorised that The Others are an allegory for AI, with the series showing humans stripped of their individuality, creativity, and autonomy.

As for how that allegory will develop in future episodes, only time will tell!

