The year is finishing off in great TV style this time round, with some stellar shows returning or premiering to see out 2025 in spectacular form.

As well as the return of The Traitors and The Night Manager, fans have festive specials of all the soaps to look ahead to as well as Christmas episodes of All Creatures Great and Small, Amandaland, Bullseye, Call the Midwife, Death in Paradise and plenty more.

It wouldn't quite be Christmas without some fittingly heartwarming one-off specials either, with Julia Donaldson's The Scarecrow's Wedding providing some animated fun for the family, as well as Guz Khan's Stuffed and another comedic offering from Brendan O'Carroll, Shedites.

There's also festive specials of some of your entertainment favourites like The Masked Singer, Taskmaster, MasterChef and Strictly Come Dancing, with the latter being the last time we'll be seeing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman helm the series.

But there's no use telling you everything to expect, scroll on to find out for yourself what shows will be airing over the festive period and where to watch them.

Best Christmas TV for 2025 – your guide to what's worth watching

1. Amandaland Christmas special

The cast of the Amandaland Christmas special 2025. BBC/Merman

It's time to return to SoHa, as Motherland spin-off Amandaland is back on our screens for a festive special!

Lucy Punch reprises her hilarious leading role as Amanda, with Joanna Lumley as her mother Felicity. But it's a very special reunion this time round as Lumley will be joined by her Absolutely Fabulous partner in crime Jennifer Saunders, who will play her on-screen sister Aunt Joan – described as "a ball of country-living, enthusiastic upper-class bluster [and] very, very different from Felicity".

The synopsis reads: "Amanda and the family head to Aunt Joan’s country house, but the plans change when Mal and Anne tag along and she struggles to recreate the magical Christmases she spent there as a child.

"Anne’s in despair at being separated from her family, and Felicity is increasingly irritated by her sister’s constant high spirits. Meanwhile Mal sees a hidden photo that seems to reveal a deep family secret…"

The Amandaland Christmas special will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day at 9:15pm.

2. The Night Manager season 2

Tom Hiddleston in The Night Manager season 2. The Ink Factory/BBC/Amazon/Des Willie

Nine years after the season 1 finale, The Night Manager returns for season 2 as Tom Hiddleston's Jonathan Pine returns for another action-packed mission. This time round, Pine is led to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos, played by Diego Calva.

Other returning faces include Olivia Colman (The Crown) as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie (Sex Education) as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge (Joker) as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone (Traces) as Frisky and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) as Daniel Roper. New faces also include Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six), Indira Varma (Doctor Who), Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters), and Hayley Squires (Adult Material).

The Night Manager season 2 will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer on New Year's Day 2026 (Thursday 1st January) at 9:05pm.

3. All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special

All Creatures Great and Small 2025 Christmas Special. Playground/Channel 5

"It’s Christmas 1945, the first peacetime Christmas after the war," reads the official synopsis. "With Helen feeling under the weather, it’s fallen on James to take on the Darrowby Nativity play."

Elsewhere, "Siegfried is back at Mrs Stokes's Farm to see Hilda the goat, who’s been up to more mischief," while Mrs Hall is determined to win the Drovers' darts competition and take home the top prize: a turkey, which are in short supply due to the war.

The Skeldale housekeeper "wants everyone to practise" to boost their chances, "but an old friend turns up surprising her and Siegfried" – with the vet making "a big decision about his future." Meanwhile, Tristan and Charlotte's relationship continues to go from strength to strength.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2025 will air on 5 on Christmas Eve at 9pm.

4. Call the Midwife Christmas specials

Helen George and Renee Bailey in the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2025

We're not just getting one Call the Midwife Christmas special this year, but two – and they're set to be their usual dose of heartwarming, emotional and hilarious.

While plot details are under wraps for now, we do know that the episodes will feature a Poplar Christmas parade, several great costumes and things being more steady than ever between Trixie and Matthew.

Call the Midwife's two specials will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 8:15pm on Christmas Day and 8:30pm on Boxing Day respectively.

5. EastEnders

A very Walford Christmas! BBC/Radio Times

This year's anticipated EastEnders Christmas special will feature a test of motherly love for Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) as it relates to daughter Zoe (Michelle Ryan), Pam St Clement and Shaun Williamson's surprise returns as Pat and Barry for Nigel's ongoing dementia storyline, Max Branning's (Jake Wood) flash forward to 2027 and a return for Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) being on the horizon.

The EastEnders Christmas episodes will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 7:45pm and 9:45pm.

6. Death in Paradise Christmas special

Don Gilet in Death in Paradise Christmas 2025 special. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

It's time to take a trip back to Saint Marie for another festive edition of the fan-favourite detective series. As well as the main returning cast, Josie Lawrence (Outside Edge), Kate Ashfield (Shaun of the Dead), Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who), James Baxter (Waterloo Road), Billy Harris (Ted Lasso), Oriana Charles and Alix Serman are all joining the festivities.

This time round, the Christmas spirit will be unfolding in both Saint Marie and Swindon as an office Christmas party takes a very dark turn, with a stranger being found dead in their Caribbean villa.

The Death in Paradise Christmas Special will air on BBC One and iPlayer on 28th December at 8:30pm.

7. Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. BBC/Kieron McCarron

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will see six couples take to the dance floor in a bid to be crowned the Strictly Christmas Champion.

The episode marks the final stint for long-running hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman but all the judges return once again, so we can expect plenty of praise and criticism from Head Judge Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day at 5:30pm.

8. The Scarecrow's Wedding

The Scarecrows' Wedding

It's become Christmas tradition now for another animated adaptation of one of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's books.

This year sees this tale of two devoted scarecrows get the animation treatment, with an all-star cast that includes Rob Brydon (Gavin and Stacey) as Reginald Rake, Jessie Buckley (Wicked Little Letters) as Betty O’Barley, Domhnall Gleeson (About Time) as Harry O’Hay and Sophie Okonedo (Slow Horses) as the Narrator.

The Scarecrow's Wedding will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day at 3:10pm.

9. Beyond Paradise Christmas special

Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman and Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

We return to Shipton Abbot for some festive cheer, with the guest cast of this year's episode including Adrian Edmondson (Alien: Earth), James Lance (Ted Lasso) and Jonny Weldon (One Day).

"When Esther discovers a man on the steps of the Shipton Abbott police station with no memory, holding a photo of Humphrey, the team gets to work to uncover who the mysterious man is while balancing a flurry of festive cases," the synopsis reads.

"At the same time, with the help of Anne, Zoe and a special guest, Martha races to pull off her secret plan while Kelby tries to help a mystery man trapped inside his snowman costume.

"But with an influx of unexpected visitors, a slew of holiday crimes to crack, and a heartwarming reunion on the line, can the team juggle it all and still be ready for a life-changing reveal?"

The Beyond Paradise Christmas special will air on BBC One and iPlayer on 21st December at 9pm.

10. Run Away

Ruth Jones in Run Away. Netflix

It's become a New Year's Day tradition now to binge-watch a Harlan Coben thriller, and this year is no different as Run Away is set to land on our screens to nurse any annoying hangovers or pre-work blues.

The new series assembles a great cast once more with Gavin & Stacey's Ruth Jones and James Nesbitt leading the cast as private investigator Elena Ravenscroft and confused father Simon Greene.

"Simon (Nesbitt) had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart," the synopsis reads.

"So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But it turns out she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence.

"In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever."

Run Away premieres on Netflix on 1st January 2026.

11. Coronation Street

Christmas on the cobbles! ITV/Radio Times

Once again, this year's Corrie Christmas storyline is concerned with the icon that is Gail Platt (Helen Worth) and while the character did leave the cobbles last year, she's set to return (albeit on a video call) in a very special cameo.

Elsewhere, there's secrets and lies aplenty at the Rovers Return as Eva wrestles with the guilt of keeping a big secret, the Websters are set to be left reeling following a tragic death and also, Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) edging closer to discovering the abuse that Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is facing at the hands of his boyfriend Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

The Coronation Street Christmas special will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Day at 7:15pm.

12. Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special

The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Christmas Special 2025. 5

In this two-hour Christmas special episode, Jean, Dom, Judith and Jeremy attend an exclusive Christmas Eve event at the Musée de Sainte Victoire.

As per the synopsis: "Jean is invited to authenticate a newly acquired treasure – a rare Ormolu box once owned by Marie Antoinette. But the festive mood turns dark when Jean discovers a ticking bomb hidden inside.

"With just 90 minutes until detonation, the museum is sealed shut, the security guard is dead, and the race is on. Jean and the gang must crack the code and defuse the bomb before time runs out. This is Jean’s most perilous challenge yet – can she save the day?"

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special will air on 5 on 23rd December at 8pm.

13. Red Eye season 2

Jing Lusi and Martin Compston in Red Eye. ITV

Red Eye returns on New Year's Day, with the new season marking the return of Jing Lusi as DS Hana Li, while Line of Duty's Martin Compston joining the cast as Head of Embassy Security Clay Brody.

One of ITV's top 10 dramas of last year, this new season will follow DS Hana Li and Compston's guest character, who are forced to "set aside past differences to solve a new high-stakes conspiracy".

Red Eye will premiere on New Year’s Day on ITV and STV and will be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

14. Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 and finale

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things season 5 Netflix

The final instalments of the anticipated fifth season of Stranger Things are set to be released over Christmas Day and New Year's, wrapping up the year in a decidedly dramatic fashion, we're sure.

New characters have already been introduced for the final season, from Linda Hamilton's Dr Kay to Jake Connelly's Derek Turnbow, while Nell Fisher stuns in her role as Holly Wheeler. But what do the final four episodes have in store for the cast? We'll just have to wait and see.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 premieres on 25th December (26th December in the UK) on Netflix, with the finale premiering on 31st December (1st January in the UK).

15. The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off

David Mitchell, Olivia Colman, Isy Suttie, Matt King and Sophie Winkleman. Laura Palmer

The Great British Bake Off is returning with a Christmas special later this year, and there are some familiar faces amongst the festive line-up.

Stars of the multi award-winning sitcom Peep Show are actually headed into the iconic tent as they swap awkward encounters for icing sugar as fan favourites David Mitchell, Olivia Colman, Isy Suttie, Matt King and Sophie Winkleman reunite for the first time since Peep Show wrapped in 2015.

The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off is coming to Channel 4 this Christmas.

16. Dear Father Christmas

Lenny Rush photographed at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards Kate Green / BAFTA / Getty Images for BAFTA

The story of this one-off film follows 16-year-old Chris (Lenny Rush), who refuses to believe that Father Christmas isn’t real.

With his dad (James Buckley) determined to “have the talk”, Chris’s mission to prove Father Christmas exists leads him on a hilarious and heartfelt adventure – complete with a star-studded ensemble cast including Greg Davies, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Hannah Fry and more.

Dear Father Christmas will air on Channel 4.

17. The Hunting Wives

Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow in The Hunting Wives. Lionsgate

This US drama previously aired on Netflix stateside in July but has now found a home on ITV in time for some festive binge-watching. It's already been renewed for a second season, meaning that there's plenty more to look forward to in the dramatic series.

Based on the novel by Mary Cobb, the series follows a woman as she and her family move from Boston to Texas. There, she grows close to a socialite — maybe too close — and becomes consumed by obsession, seduction and murder.

The Hunting Wives will arrive on ITVX on Saturday 27th December 2025.

18. Amadeus

Will Sharpe as Amadeus. Sky

Reimagining the legacy of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Will Sharpe stars as the musical genius, with the six-part series exploring the genius composer’s extraordinary career and his imagined rivalry with Salieri.

Paul Bettany (WandaVision) stars as the envious court composer Antonio Salieri, while Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin, Black Doves) plays Constanze Weber, Mozart’s fiercely loyal wife.

Amadeus will launch on Sky and NOW on 21st December.

19. Two Doors Down Christmas special

Two Doors Down Christmas 2025 special. BBC Studios Scotland/Graeme Hunter

Beloved sitcom Two Doors Down is returning to our screens this Christmas, with the full cast of the Scottish series to reunite for a brand new festive episode. The cast for the episode includes Cathy (Mackichan), Christine (Elaine C Smith) Colin (Jonathan Watson), Alan (Graeme Stevely), Michelle (Joy McAvoy), Ian (Jamie Quinn) and his fiancé Gordon (Kieran Hodgson).

Two Doors Down returns to BBC One and iPlayer this Christmas on Christmas Eve at 10pm.

20. The Masked Singer Christmas special

The Masked Singer UK panel. ITV

It's everyone's favourite bonkers musical talent competition, with this year's festive special of The Masked Singer set to be just as good as previous iterations. There's set to be four brand new celebrities taking to the stage to try and wow the judges but as for who will be behind the masks, we'll just have to tune in and see.

Joel Dommett returns as host of this year's Christmas episode, along with judges Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Maya Jama.

The Masked Singer Christmas special will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

21. Here We Go – Our New Year’s Fireworks Fantasaganza

Jude Morgan-Collie as Sam, Freya Parks as Amy, Katherine Parkinson as Rachel, Alison Steadman as Sue, Jim Howick as Paul, Tom Basden as Robin and Tori Allen-Martin as Cherry in Here We Go. BBC/BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

Jim Howick (Ghosts) and Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd) return to lead the cast of this festive special, with Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey), Freya Parks (The School for Good and Evil), Jude Morgan-Collie (Good Girl’s Guide to Murder), Tori Allen-Martin (London Kills) all reprising their roles.

The synopsis reads: "New Year’s Eve is fast approaching and this year Rachel is very keen to throw a massive party. Paul, less so: he’d much prefer a nice quiet holiday cottage with a sauna so he can sweat out the massive boil that’s recently appeared on his cheek; two quite different visions for seeing in the new year.

"So begins a typically chaotic Jessop Family holiday, featuring a road trip, a missing dummy, and a large crate of unlicensed fireworks Paul picked up from a police auction."

Here We Go – Our New Year’s Fireworks Fantasaganza will air on BBC One and iPlayer on New Year's Eve at 8pm.

22. Emmerdale

Emmerdale. ITV

There's set to be plenty of drama in the Dales as a festive special for Emmerdale is set to be an ITV highlight again this year.

While fans of the series will be looking forward to plenty of action to unfold for many of the soap's characters, it looks as though times will continue to grow bleak for characters like Celia (Jaye Griffiths), Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) and Kim (Claire King). Charity's (Emma Atkins) secret is also set to come to light but will her pregnancy come to light?

The Emmerdale Christmas special will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Day at 6:15pm.

23. Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off

GK Barry, Kola Bokinni, Nikki Fox, Iain Stirling for Celebrity Masterchef Christmas Cook Off. BBC

While this year has already seen the celebrity version of MasterChef, this Christmas will see fresh-faced hopefuls taking to the kitchen to see if they have what it takes in the cooking stakes. This episode will see one lucky cook take home the Golden Whisk trophy, with GK Barry, Kola Bokinni, Nikki Fox and Iain Stirling all vying for the coveted prize.

They'll have two tasks to impress, with the judges having also called in the help of last year’s Celebrity MasterChef winner, Vito Coppola.

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Monday 22nd December at 8pm.

24. MasterChef Festive Extravaganza – Champion of Champions

Thomas Frake, Chariya Khattiyot, Brin Pirathapan, Natalie Coleman in MasterChef Festive Extravaganza – Champion of Champions. BBC

What do you get when you take MasterChef former champions and re-enter them into the kitchen that propelled their careers? Well, you get Champion of Champions, a fierce kitchen battle to see if they have what it takes to take the Golden Pan trophy home.

This episode sees 2013 champion Natalie Coleman, 2023’s Chariya Khattiyot, 2020's Thomas Frake and 2024's Brin Pirathapan going head-to-head to see if they can come up with plates that will impress the judges and revered restaurant critic, Tom Parker Bowles.

MasterChef Festive Extravaganza – Champion of Champions will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Monday 29th December at 8pm.

25. Bullseye Christmas special

Freddie Flintoff hosting Bullseye. ITV / 12 Yard Productions

Freddie Flintoff returns as host of the rebooted version of Bullseye, with the classic darts-based show set to bring some cheer to the TV line-up.

As of now, we don't know who will be competing but last year's special featured champion Luke Littler, so we'll just have to see who the show has under their sleeves.

Bullseye Christmas special will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Day at 8:15pm.

26. Stuffed

Morgana Robinson and Guz Khan in Stuffed. BBC/Baby Cow/Janne-Pekka Manninen

Guz Khan is used to making audiences laugh in the likes of Man Like Mobeen but here, he takes on a different kind of role in Stuffed as Arslan Farooqi. The 60-minute special sees Arslan receive a £8000 Christmas bonus and set off for a trip of a lifetime with his multi-faith family.

As per the synopsis: "His wife Hannah (Morgana Robinson), his two daughters and brother-in-law Jamie (Theo Barklem-Biggs) are all set for the ultimate festive adventure. However, when office worker Arslan discovers the bonus was a mistake and must be repaid immediately, Christmas chaos ensues - and disaster follows the family at every turn.

"Together with new holiday friend Lily (Sue Johnston), they must find a way out of this predicament and hope for a Christmas miracle that can save Arslan’s job and the family’s livelihood. Stuffed is a modern-day Christmas caper for the whole family to enjoy this yuletide season."

Stuffed will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Tuesday 23rd December at 9pm.

27. Amanda and Alan's Spanish Christmas

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr in Amanda and Alan's Spanish Christmas. BBC/Voltage TV

Fresh off the nationwide success of Celebrity Traitors, Alan Carr returns to our screens once again with his friend Amanda Holden as they venture off to Spain. Returning to the village of Moclín in southern Spain, the pair set out to throw a spectacular festive party as a heartfelt thank you to the locals who helped them along the way.

They're set to bring their usual chaos and hilarity as they dive into Spanish Christmas traditions, making homemade treats and more.

Amanda and Alan's Spanish Christmas will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 27th December at 5:45pm.

28. The Celebrity Apprentice Christmas special

The cast of Celebrity Apprentice. BBC/Naked/Matt Crossick/Ray Burmiston

Set to make its return for two brand new festive episodes, The Celebrity Apprentice will be taking this batch of celebrities to Lapland for a challenge that's set to be tougher than ever – and will be able to be sampled by the general public. In aid of Children in Need, the candidates will be split into two groups and sent to Lapland to develop their own gingerbread biscuits.

Celebs taking on the task this year include TV presenter AJ Odudu, broadcaster Angela Scanlon, Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedges, comedian Eddie Kadi, EastEnders actor Jake Wood and more.

The Celebrity Apprentice Christmas special will air on BBC One and iPlayer on 29th December at 9pm, with the second and final episode coming the next day, also at 9pm.

29. The Good Ship Murder Christmas special

Catherine Tyldesley and Shayne Ward in The Good Ship Murder Christmas special. Channel 5

Just like last year, we're set to return to the seas as The Good Ship Murder returns for its Christmas special for 2025. While plot details remain under wraps for now, we can expect plenty more drama as Catherine Tyldesley and Shayne Ward are reunited as First Officer Kate Woods and detective Jack Grayling.

As per the synopsis, we're set to go to Alicante for this episode. It continues: "Donna, a woman claiming to suffer from a life-changing illness, boards the ship with her loyal friend Bernie. As the festive voyage begins, Donna charms fellow passenger Gary and yearning for a Christmas miracle, visits a remote monastery. There she meets Rodriguez, a mysterious man of the cloth, and Thomasina, an enigmatic nun. But the holiday cheer turns dark when Bernie is found dead.

"With Gary, Rodriguez, and Thomasina each under scrutiny, the hunt for the truth leads deep into a web of deceit and desperation. When the real story finally comes to light, it upends everything the crew thought they knew about the tragedy.

"Meanwhile Jack, recently sacked from the ship, is lying low performing to half-empty rooms in a grimy dive bar. The monastery murder draws Kate back to him, and with Jamil’s help, will the two finally rekindle their romance?"

The Good Ship Murder Christmas special will air on 5 on 29th December at 9pm.

30. The Great Festive Pottery Showdown

Sarah Hadland, Tim Vine, Colin Murray, Amber Gill, Siobhan McSweeney, Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller. Channel 4 / Love Productions / Patch Dolan

Comedian Tim Vine, actor Sarah Hadland, broadcaster Colin Murray and reality star Amber Gill are all taking on the pottery wheel for this year's festive-themed episode.

While we'll just have to watch and see who has got what it takes when it comes to crafting amazing bowls, trinkets and the like, we do know that Siobhán McSweeney will host the celebrity festive edition. Judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller also return, tasked with deciding whether the results of the wheel should be displayed with pride or not.

The Great Festive Pottery Showdown will air on Channel 4 on 26th December at 7:45pm.

31. Taskmaster: Champion of Champions

Greg Davies and Alex Horne on Taskmaster: Champion of Champions. Channel 4

Alex Horne and Greg Davies are set to put former Taskmaster champions to the test, with an expectantly fierce battle for the overall title.

This year, Sam Campbell, John Robins, Andy Zaltzman, and Mathew Baynton return to see if they have what it takes to concur a whole new batch of tasks, that will likely be a lot more difficult and far-fetched than their previous stints.

Taskmaster: Champion of Champions will air on Channel 4 on 22nd December at 9pm.

32. Taskmaster's New Year Treat

Greg Davies and Alex Horne on Taskmaster. Channel 4

Taskmaster fans are being treated in plentiful supply this year, with not just Champion of Champions but also the annual New Year Treat.

An eclectic mix of five famous faces from all corners of the entertainment world will take on a raft of challenges, with those including BAFTA-winning TV chef and musician Big Zuu, former footballer Jill Scott MBE, actress and presenter Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE, BRIT-nominated singer and musician Sam Ryder, as well as lexicographer, etymologist and presenter Susie Dent.

Taskmaster's New Year Treat will air on Channel 4.

33. The Family Next Door

The Family Next Door. ABC via ITV

If there's one thing that Australian dramas know how to do, it's build tension – so if you're looking for a gripping new series, look no further than The Family Next Door.

This series follows enigmatic Isabelle as she moves into a small seaside cul-de-sac. There, her obsessive drive to solve a mystery casts suspicion on four neighbouring families but will she be able to get to the bottom of this case that she can't seem to let go of?

The Family Next Door will air on ITVX on 21st December.

34. Gladiators: Celebrity Special

Bradley and Barney Walsh. BBC / Graeme Hunter / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Joe Wicks will be taking on presenter Sam Thompson while boxer Nicola Adams will be taking on podcaster Vogue Williams in this celebrity special of Gladiators.

The BBC series has continued to go from strength to strength since it was rebooted for the BBC and there's a reason it's known as the toughest show on TV. Who will come out triumphant after the selection of challenges? We'll have to see.

Gladiators: Celebrity Special will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day at 3:35pm.

35. The Repair Shop at Christmas

The Repair Shop at Christmas 2025. BBC

There's a raft of very special faces set to enter the repair shop this Christmas including Dame Helen Mirren, who wishes to repair a broken cello that has come into her possession. Now belonging to a care home of which Dame Helen is a supporter, she's intent on getting it fixed for the residents and their families to enjoy.

Elsewhere, author Julia Donaldson and Rob Brydon also want to repair toy farmhouse, which has helped inspire some of Julia’s best-loved books.

The synopsis adds: "The team also fix a remarkable mechanical reindeer, a broken sledge, and a dilapidated carol book that plays a central role in a much celebrated Sheffield Christmas tradition."

The Repair Shop at Christmas will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 26th December at 7:30pm.

36. The Yorkshire Vet at Christmas

Peter Wright, Shona Searson and Samuel West in All Creatures Meets the Yorkshire Vet. Channel 5

The vets and nurses throw themselves into a festive fundraising challenge to support charities close to their hearts. The Dogs Trust slogan, “A dog is for life, not just for Christmas”, may be nearly 50 years old, but Peter Wright is determined to make a real difference this year. He and Julian Norton each lead rival teams in a series of sponsored events packed with fun and festive spirit.

The Yorkshire Vet at Christmas will air on 22nd December at 8pm.

37. A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Room in the Tower

Joanna Lumley as Mrs Stone and Tobias Menzies as Roger in A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Room in the Tower. BBC/Adorable Media/Joe Duggan

Mark Gatiss returns with another Ghost Story for Christmas, this time being led by Dame Joanna Lumley and Tobias Menzies. Marking Gatiss's eighth Christmas story for the BBC, this one is set in the inter-war years and sees Roger Winstanley being haunted by an unsettling, recurring dream for the past 15 years.

The dream itself involves an invitation to spend the night in the house of an acquaintance, where an unseen terror lurks and the figures who populate the dream seem to age in real time. However, as per the synopsis: "Nightmare and waking life seem to finally collide when an invitation to the dreaded room in the tower becomes all too real…"

A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Room in the Tower will air on BBC Two and iPlayer on Christmas Eve at 10pm.

38. Sister Boniface Christmas special

Sister Boniface Mysteries season 4 cast. BBC Studios

Lorna Watson returns as Sister Boniface for another Christmas special set to be full of mystery, intrigue but also heartwarming moments.

While plot details are currently under wraps, we can expect the kind of cosy crime plot that will leave us feeling all warm inside for the season. Last year's episode was centred around a fittingly festive panto but we'll just have to wait and see what Sister Boniface and her team are set to face.

Sister Boniface Christmas special will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

39. Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas and New Year specials

Brendan O'Carroll. BBC

Brendan O'Carroll reprises his leading role for two Mrs Brown's Boys specials set to air across Christmas and New Year's. The first, Mammy's Bottles, sees Mrs Brown "rediscover the meaning of family as she gathers those closest to her together for a Christmas photo. Buster unveils another of his signature Christmas trees with maximum impact and Cathy frets about what presents to buy everyone".

As for the New Year episode, Stormin' Mammy, "tensions are high as Agnes and the gang prepare for an incoming storm. Buster’s flying high as he nervously awaits his birthday parachute jump. Winnie receives a shock to the system and a lost Nun looks for help".

Mrs Brown's Boys will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 10:15pm on Christmas Day and 10:05pm on New Year's Day.

40. Shedites

Shane Casey as Paul, Brendan O'Carroll as Jimmy, Deidre O'Kane as Councillor Orla, Alan Wilson as Postman Padraig, Danny O'Carroll as Cheesy, Phil Davis as Harry, Simon Delaney as Gavin and Paddy Houlihan as Paddy the Liar. BBC Studios Comedy/Graeme Hunter

Also from the Mrs Brown's Boys team, Shedites is a new half-hour comedy that is set in and around the men’s shed in a village in Ireland.

The synopsis reads: "It’s a place where men make themselves useful building and repairing things, and along the way find company through unlikely friendships, a sense of purpose, and a mug of strong tea. For many, the men’s sheds offer a new lease of life, and the Rathbowen shed is no exception."

Shedites will air on BBC One and iPlayer on New Year's Day at 10:35pm.

41. The Traitors season 4

Claudia Winkleman in The Celebrity Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

After the monumental success of The Celebrity Traitors that only just finished airing, it doesn't seem as though the gap between Traitors action is all that bad any longer.

Still, nothing quite beats seeing a raft of civilians trying to suss out who is a Traitor or Faithful in the fittingly moody castle setting, with Claudia Winkleman providing plenty of meme-able moments in due course, we're sure.

The Traitors season 4 will premiere on New Year's Day on BBC One and iPlayer at 9:05pm.

42. The Big Fat Quiz of the Year

Jimmy Carr hosting The Big Fat Quiz of the Year. Channel 4

What's better than lounging on the sofa after Christmas, with your hand in a chocolate selection box and angrily answering some general knowledge questions relating to the rollercoaster of the year we've all had? Nothing really – so it's a good thing that Big Fat Quiz of the Year is returning for another edition.

This time, host Jimmy Carr is joined by Jonathan Ross, Richard Ayoade, Katherine Ryan, Nick Mohammed, Roisin Conaty and Lou Sanders.

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year will air on Channel 4.

