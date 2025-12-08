It's the most wonderful time of the year – but not for the EastEnders. Two weeks of festive fun for us viewers will see secrets explode throughout several households, culminating in a large police presence swarming Albert Square.

Both the Slaters and the Brannings have a particularly eventful time, while Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) cognitive health declines... and he is visited by ghosts of Christmas past.

There's quite a lot to fit in, but luckily for you, we've got a handy day-by-day guide to what's happening in Walford.

Here's everything happening in EastEnders between 22nd December 2024 and 1st January 2025.

EastEnders Christmas and New Year episode guide

Monday 22nd December - 30-minute episode at 7.30pm

Nigel has an emotional time at his screening. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

The residents gather to watch Nigel's festive film screening, but Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn) are more concerned about his declining health and need for alternative care options.

When Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) arrives at the community centre, Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) makes it clear that she's not welcome, and Julie drops a huge clanger - Sam has been back in the country for months, but has only just turned up in Walford.

Led by director Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), Nige takes to the stage to make a speech to his audience, with Julie by his side. He notices the bruise on her face, and after realising he was responsible, flees the building.

Kat takes the opportunity to confront Sam. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Phil and Julie start a desperate search to track him down, unaware that he's overheard their disagreement and has rushed off to The Vic.

Meanwhile, a secret has been exposed, and Max Branning (Jake Wood) turns to Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) for some damage control. They vow to support him, and are under the belief that they've managed to talk him out of making an irrational decision.

Little do they realise, he's also used Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) as a shoulder to cry on and may come to regret what follows next...

Vicki is put in an awkward position. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Elsewhere, the Truemans are suspicious of Dr Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey), and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) is forced to mask his frustration during an awkward encounter between Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) - he's asked to move back into No. 43.

Tuesday 23rd December - 30-minute episode at 7.30pm

Fleeing the community centre, Nige heads to The Vic to catch up with an old friend... BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

In a special episode, Nigel becomes confused with memories of Christmas past and during his intense state of confusion, imagines that Pat Evans (Pam St Clement) and Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) are celebrating in the pub.

Next door, the residents are still watching the film screening and are unaware of the drama unfolding. Phil puts an end to the enjoyment and orders everyone to leave, but when he's left alone with the footage playing in front of him, he has a realisation.

He's also joined by the late Barry Evans. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Nige is soon found by Phil and Julie, who have come to the realisation that they need more help with his care. The pair prepare to tell him the truth.

Christmas Eve, Wednesday 24th December - 30-minute episode at 6.55pm

Yolande is getting in the festive spirit. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

As Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) prepares for her carol service, Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) and Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) try and boost Anthony's mood on his first Christmas away from his wife and children. It soon becomes apparent that he's in no mood to celebrate.

Across the Square, the Slaters can see that Zoe is in a similar mood, having put her stalking ordeal on the back burner over the last week. Kat has her suspicions and points the finger at Sam.

Zoe isn't enthusiastic about the day ahead, especially when she receives a big shock... BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Sam drops a bombshell, revealing that she has cancer and is actually there to seek support from Zack. Later, as the residents head to the carol concert, Zoe makes a shocking discovery at home.

Meanwhile, Max is the name on everybody's lips, and he has a lot of olive branches to extend. He firstly attempts to win over Oscar, but is waylaid by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Having drowned his sorrows, Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) makes a revelation to Max that could ruin everything.

Sam reveals her cancer diagnosis. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Elsewhere, Julie, Phil and Sam realise that Nigel has forgotten the previous day's events, which prompts the siblings to have a heart-to-heart about family.

Finally, Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) clocks that his biological father, Zack, has feelings for Vicki.

Christmas Day, Thursday 25th December - Two 30-minute episodes at 7.45 and 9.45pm

Tensions run high for the Slaters. BBC/Kieron McCarron

Kat is elated for her first Christmas with Zoe in two decades, but the feeling isn't reciprocated - she's on tenterhooks following yesterday's discovery.

There's a big community dinner in The Vic, but it doesn't go smoothly as the Slaters end up arguing with another family, and a huge bombshell is dropped. Just as matters are resolved, another situation escalates, and Kat is forced to clear everyone out for Zoe's protection.

Kat is forced to kick everyone out. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Nobody can quite predict what is about to happen, with catastrophic consequences soon following for all involved.

Meanwhile, Zack decides to feed the hungry punters at No. 31, while the Brannings and the Beales sit down for their turkey dinner at No. 45. Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) makes a return, which sets alarm bells ringing in ex-husband Ian's (Adam Woodyatt) and son Peter's (Thomas Law) ears. They must keep her away from Max - he did kill Steven Beale after all - but end up offending her in the process by telling her that she isn't welcome.

Max soon learns an unsettling truth. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Max can't quite shake what Oscar has told him, and more truths are soon exposed around the table.

Boxing Day, Friday 26th December - 30-minute episode at 9.30pm

Police swarm Albert Square. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Police descend on Albert Square as the residents witness the fallout of a particularly eventful yuletide.

There are more questions than answers for those involved, and it's hard to see a way forward.

The Mitchells are blissfully unaware of the drama. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Elsewhere, the Mitchells enjoy a drama-free day, with Nigel putting the preparations in place to make it one to remember.

Monday 29th December - 30-minute episode at 7.30pm

Lauren is worried that her dad will bring chaos to Jimmy's christening. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Things go from bad to worse for one family caught up in the shocking events of Christmas Day.

The events of the big day continue to loom over everyone else, with the combined Beale-Branning clan attempting to put on a brave face for Lauren and Peter's sake at Jimmy's christening.

There's one big issue - Cindy and Max still haven't come face-to-face, and the couple has to make the decision to revoke his invite to save any further drama at the church.

Harry returns home, but Gina says they need to take things slow. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

However, when he presents his grandson with a thoughtful gift and is visibly upset at the thought of not attending the event, Lauren has a change of heart and tells him to come along.

Cindy is furious and refuses to go if he's in attendance, but much to her relief, he's soon uninvited again after another bombshell from Jack. Max decides to ignore Lauren's warning and turns up at the ceremony.

Priya's overjoyed to see Ravi. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Elsewhere, Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) is elated to see that Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) is home, but he breaks her heart by putting the pause on their relationship.

However, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) is also back in the area - much to the delight of Davinder "Nugget" Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).

Soon, it becomes clear that they are all unaware that Harry is plotting revenge.

Tuesday 30th December - 30-minute episode at 7.30pm

The christening doesn't go to plan. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

For the family caught up in the Christmas Day drama, more secrets rise to the surface. A resident makes a decision to get involved and attempt to help, but it backfires, and more trouble emerges.

At the church, Max and Cindy make a huge scene in front of everyone, ruining the day. Oscar tries to settle his dad down, but he'd rather go and hit the bottle at Harry's Barn.

Oscar tries to stage an intervention. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

He meets another resident there, who tries to give some guidance, but Max snaps back and causes more upset. Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) has watched on from afar and delivers some home truths about his behaviour.

With his tail between his legs, a sorrowful Max wanders off into the night to try and fix things...

Lauren and Peter are furious. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Elsewhere, Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) is over the moon to see Harry again and encourages him to try and forget about Ravi when he details his revenge plan.

However, when Barney refuses to move back into No. 1 after moving in with Zack, Harry sees red and decides to confront Ravi.

New Year's Eve, Wednesday 31st December - 30-minute episode at 7.30pm

Max feels ostracised from his family on New Year's Eve. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

As the residents prepare to hear the chimes of Big Ben ring in 2026, Max asks Oscar to help him set up a secret meeting at The Vic with Lauren. She's furious with her dad for his actions, and even more so that he's roped her brother into his devious behaviour.

At Harry's Barn, he vows to fight for his family, unaware of what's in store over the next year...

Harry returns to work. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Phil and Julie begin to look for care homes for Nigel, while Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) look after him. He thinks that Honey is Julie and starts to flirt, as a bemused Billy watches on.

It's a fresh start for Harry as he starts work at The Arches again, despite his struggles, while Gina also has a new beginning when she moves in with Harry's ex, Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine).

He's preparing to attack Ravi. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Phil decides to give Harry some tough advice, but he misconstrues his words and decides to seek revenge on Ravi after all. Nicola is alarmed when she sees her son attempting to jump him.

New Year's Day, Thursday 1st January - 30-minute episode at 7.30pm

Is Max about to tie the knot? BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

We skyrocket exactly one year into the future to find out just what 2026 may hold for Max and those around him.

The Brannings are embroiled in drama on New Year's Day 2027, but what has happened, and why?

