New advance spoilers for EastEnders have been revealed by the BBC – and it's set to be an eventful Christmas and New Year.

We finally know the iconic Pat Evans's (Pam St Clement) return date, as she makes a special appearance alongside son-in-law Barry (Shaun Williamson) to guide Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) through an emotional time.

And, in true Christmas fashion, things turn explosive on the big day.

The Slaters are attempting to perk up Zoe (Michelle Ryan), though a situation escalates and police soon swarm Albert Square. Meanwhile, ahead of baby Jimmy's christening, the Brannings and the Beales sit down for a turkey dinner.

That's bound to be eventful!

Monday 22nd December

Nigel has been working with Lexi on the project. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

After weeks of hard work, the day has finally come for the Walford residents to sit down and watch Nigel's festive film.

Meanwhile, a regretful decision is made and Zack sparks speculation. Is his kiss with Vicki about to be exposed?

Tuesday 23rd December

Barry is another dead local back for the occasion. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

An eventful night proves too much for Nige and he retreats to The Queen Vic. Once inside, he believes that it's the mid-'90s and has visions of the much-missed Pat and Barry – who seem to be putting on a karaoke show.

What support will they give him from beyond the grave?

Christmas Eve

Zoe isn't looking forward to Christmas. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Yolande is excitedly preparing for her Christmas carol concert, which all of the neighbours are planning to attend.

The Slaters can see that Zoe is in a bad way, while Oscar slips up and reveals a truth.

Christmas Day (part one)

A situation escalates for the Slaters. BBC

There's an intriguing situation at The Vic for the Slater clan.

Across the road, there's bound to be something kicking off as the Beales and the Brannings sit down for lunch.

Christmas Day (part two)

Later in the night, the action continues. Over the Square, the Mitchells decide to give Nigel a Christmas to remember.

Boxing Day

Albert Square is flooded with a police presence following yesterday's events, but what happened, and is everyone OK?

Monday 29th December

Jimmy's christening day has arrived, with the combined families heading to the church to mark the occasion.

One Walford family is forced to navigate a way forward following a particularly eventful yuletide.

Tuesday 30th December

Tensions rise on Jimmy's christening day. BBC/Kieron McCarron

There's an escalation at the christening – an inevitable event!

Meanwhile, as the drama from the last week is far from over, Kojo attempts to help a friend. Has best pal Harry relapsed again?

New Year's Eve

It's set to be an eventful New Year... BBC

Big Ben prepares to chime in 2026 across London, and the residents are lining up a night to remember. Phil offers advice to someone in need.

Unfortunately, for one member of the Branning family, they've been ostracised by their relatives. It's likely that this is Max, as a big episode approaches...

New Year's Day

We soar ahead to 2027 on New Year's Day. BBC

Secrets are revealed in a special flashforward episode, taking us exactly one year into the future.

We're given a unique look ahead to what 2026 might look like for Max and those around him.

