Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) has a target on his back in EastEnders, as Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) has discovered his shocking secret.

The doctor returned to Walford after a 9 year absence in August to attend his dad Patrick's (Rudolph Walker) wedding to Yolande (Angela Wynter).

Despite claiming that he was only being back for the occasion, it later transpired that he'd separated from his wife Sophie and had no reason to head home.

As a result of their estrangement he's decided to stick around, and has landed a job at the Panesar House surgery.

We finally know why Anthony has settled in Walford. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Anthony has also been desperate to reunite with Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan), having reunited after two decades.

She initially palmed him off after an attempted kiss, but the two slept together last week amid a mystery local's plot to torment her. In a bizarre twist, Anthony was seen scrolling through photos of her that he'd saved to his laptop.

In yesterday's instalment, he made a realisation about Howie that would have a devastating impact on the Trueman-Fox clan. The parcel delivery man had been stealing from his deliveries, and had proposed to partner Kim (Tameka Empson) with a ring that belonged to Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine).

Anthony noticed her complaining about the missing parcel, and it didn't take long for him to piece together what had happened.

He attempted to confront Howie, but the matter was brushed aside. That was, until, another face-off in today's episode.

The family had all headed to Harry's Barn to celebrate, and Anthony warned Howie that he had until the end of the night to take the ring off Kim.

Howie and Anthony have discovered one another's secrets. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

However, Howie was faced with a major issue. When he tried to retrieve the jewellery, explaining that it was cheap and that he would buy her a new one, she said she didn't care and that there was no rush for a new bit of bling.

He knew that he would have to go to extreme lengths to silence Anthony, and decided to do some digging into his shady past. Calling Sophie, she revealed that she'd placed a restraining order against her husband.

Apparently it hasn't gone to court yet, but she wanted to flag his predatory behaviour towards women.

An interesting development. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Howie and Anthony were now even – they both had something against one another, and they wouldn't want their big secrets to be outed.

At the end of the evening, Zoe returned to the Trueman house begging for a place to stay. She apologised for accusing him of being her tormenter, and as she fell into his arms, he displayed a sinister smirk.

Is he purposely scaring Zoe to make her more dependent on him?

