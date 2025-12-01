Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) is one step closer to realising Howie Danes's (Delroy Atkinson) thieving ways in EastEnders.

Earlier this year, amid financial pressure from partner Kim Fox (Tameka Empson), Howie took on another job as a parcel delivery man. He quickly realised that deliveries often went missing, and as a result, would be able to cash in.

He even went as far as blackmailing Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) into handing over Patrick Trueman's (Rudolph Walker) betting winnings that he stole, and decided to keep them for himself.

Kim was overjoyed with her lavish new car, and that Howie was finally splashing the cash in the same way her ex-husband Vincent (Richard Blackwood) did.

Howie has stolen Penny's ring. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

However, last week he landed himself in hot water after accidentally forgetting to end a livestream on her social media accounts, allowing thousands of followers to hear her making disparaging comments about them.

As a result she's lost two sponsorship opportunities, and is facing a new monetary setback.

In tonight's episode, Howie thought of the perfect solution. He intercepted a delivery intended for Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine), that was a Christmas gift from her mum.

As he spied through the parcel, which contained a ring, Patrick caught him in the act and presumed he was planning to propose to Kim.

Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) then urged him to go through with it, saying that it would show his commitment to her during their worrying time.

Over at the surgery, Anthony was bemoaning a delivery of prescription medication not arriving. Penny was mid-appointment and noted that the present from her mum hadn't arrived either.

Anthony watched on as Howie popped the question. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

In walked Howie, explaining that he'd like Anthony to be present as he popped the question that night.

The encounter clearly set the doctor's mind into overdrive, and he couldn't quite shake the fact that something strange was afoot.

Kim was overjoyed with the gesture, and when they headed home to celebrate, Anthony questioned Howie where he got the ring from and how he could afford it. Howie made a quick excuse saying that it was a cheap piece of jewellery, but didn't sound overly convincing.

Is Anthony about to expose Howie?

