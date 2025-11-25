The mystery of Zoe Slater's (Michelle Ryan) tormenter continues in EastEnders next week, as she finds some new evidence to support her belief that someone very close to home is responsible!

Ad

Meanwhile, the Christmas lights switch-on sees a tearful farewell to two residents, and a surprise proposal – Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) gets down on one knee to pop the question to Kim Fox (Tameka Empson).

But their happily ever after is soon threatened by Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey)...

Elsewhere, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) meets Okie's (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) sister, and Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) conceals her big secret.

Here's everything happening in EastEnders between Monday 1st December and Thursday 4th December.

5 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Zoe Slater is adamant she's found her tormenter as a mystery assailant watches her from afar

Zoe thinks she's found the person targeting her... BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

It's a tough time for the Slaters as tensions continue to rise between Jean and Zoe. Lily is concerned for her grandmother, believing she's pushing herself too hard. When she suggests that she seek medical help from Anthony, Jean is furious and refuses.

Meanwhile, as the Christmas lights switch-on gets underway, a worrying message is revealed in The Vic's window. Kat desperately tries to calm Zoe down, but she heads upstairs and finds something in Tommy's rucksack that leads her to believe that he's her mystery tormenter.

Tommy is furious to be accused. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Tommy is adamant that he isn't responsible, but Zoe isn't convinced and starts a huge argument with Kat, Alfie and Vicki. Unable to find a solution, Kat asks her daughter to leave.

Later, Anthony invites Zoe to stay at the Trueman residence, and she turns to Lauren for support. They have a heart-to-heart about Zoe's long-lost son, and as they head back to No. 25, neither woman is aware that someone is watching them from the shadows.

2. Freddie Slater and Anna Knight bid farewell to Albert Square

Farewell, Freddie and Anna! BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

It's time to say goodbye to Freddie and Anna, as they head off travelling. Elaine makes an emotional speech about the pair at the Christmas lights switch-on, having secured a position behind the mic due to Peacock Palace's sponsorship deal – something which enrages Ian.

Before Anna can leave, she makes it her mission to repair Kojo, Gina and Harry's relationship, and also speaks to dad George about forgiveness.

Bon voyage!

3. Howie Danes and Anthony Trueman's secrets are on the brink of exposure

Howie feels obliged to propose to Kim. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Howie is left in an awkward position when Patrick assumes that he's about to propose to Kim. However, after a chat with Alfie, he decides to seize the day and ask her anyway during the lights ceremony.

Kim is overjoyed when he pops the question, but Anthony is suspicious and begins to dig for information. After presenting his evidence to Howie, the power dynamic takes a turn.

Howie and Anthony learn one another's secrets. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Two secrets are outed and the men are adamant to keep them quiet, as Kim excitedly plans an engagement party. But this is Walford, and the event doesn't go to plan...

4. Peter Beale spots Lauren having a secret conversation with Ian

Peter catches Ian and Lauren chatting... BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

After being scammed by a phoney doctor – who was offering life-changing treatment for Jimmy's visual impairment – Lauren has a secret conversation with Ian.

Little do they realise Peter has overseen their chat, and she quickly covers about what they were discussing.

5. Harry Mitchell is troubled by a run-in with Okie's sister

Harry meets Dejia at the scene of Okie's death. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Harry is desperate for more drugs and takes Nicola's credit card under false pretences. She's concerned about the impact Teddy's decision to plead guilty will have on her son, and as she heads to court, decides to leave him under Honey and Billy's care.

However, he soon slips away and finds money to buy more narcotics, and is left guilt-ridden after bumping into Okie's sister Dejia, who invites him to the memorial.

Kojo wants Harry to attend the memorial. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Boosted by Anna's words, George heads over to No. 1 with Kojo and Gina to speak to Harry. There, Kojo spots the invite to Okie's memorial and persuades Harry to attend with him.

Meanwhile, at McKlunky's, Nicola is suffering from nausea but can't bring herself to tell George that she's expecting his child.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.