Another wild week in Walford is fast approaching, with the EastEnders having to deal with the fallout of mysterious Jasmine Fisher's (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) devious behaviour.

As Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) takes a deep dive into her past, Jasmine lashes out and causes a serious incident.

Meanwhile, the Beale drama continues for Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) as she signs on the dotted line for some questionable, experimental treatment for baby Jimmy, and Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) makes small steps in repairing his relationship with Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig).

There's a new start looming for Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), while Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) receives another menacing threat.

Here's a look at everything happening between Monday, 24th and Thursday, 27th November.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Jasmine Fisher's dark side shines through in a confrontation with Cindy Beale

Cindy enlists Lauren to dig for information. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

It was only a matter of time before Cindy realised that something strange was afoot with newcomer Jasmine, and next week she enlists Lauren to help her dig for some information.

With Jasmine's phone left unattended, the two grab hold of her mum Anita's phone number. After arranging a meet-up, Anita warns that her daughter has a dark side that they should be wary of.

Later, at The Prince Albert, Cindy admits to contacting Jasmine's mum and she flies off the handle. In a fit of rage she sends her flying down the staircase, later to be discovered by Oscar.

Oscar finds Cindy out cold on the floor. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

He raises the alarm and questions his girlfriend about what happened, but Jasmine's keen to play it down and lies about what happened.

2. Vicki Fowler reunites with Ross Marshall on their anniversary

Vicki and Ross are back together. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

It's Vicki and Ross's second anniversary, and they're in a reflective mood. She heads to Harry's Barn for a drink but becomes enraged by the behaviour of one of the punters. Chelsea can see that her altercation with Joel has completely changed the way she perceives men.

Ross arrives to find her dancing, but makes a presumption that infuriates her.

The next day, the two sit down for a drink and he manages to offer a properly apology for getting things so wrong with Joel's parenting. With the air cleared, they decide to take things slowly moving forward.

3. Lauren Beale is scammed by a phoney doctor offering to help baby Jimmy

Lauren is in touch with someone claiming to be a doctor. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Lauren and Peter are bombarded with information about experimental new treatments that could help with Jimmy's visual impairment, and while she's intrigued, Ian thinks it's a con.

Just wanting the best for her son, she chats to the doctor and discovers that there would be an initial charge of £3k that would set the ball rolling. She's seen the 'results' that it could provide, and consults Cindy about her final coal concerns.

However, later, at The Vic, an incident with Jimmy makes her realise that it's now or never – he needs help.

She later realises she's been scammed. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Unfortunately, having viewed things through rose-tinted glasses, Lauren soon realises that she's been scammed by the 'doctor'.

4. Zoe Slater receives a sinister festive message

Zoe is targeted once again. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Kat and Alfie are at a loose end (again) after a series of calls from a mystery number to both their mobiles and The Vic landline.

Zoe is convinced that she knows who is behind them, but the rest of the family disagree. Later, Anthony provides a much-needed shoulder to cry on and she heads over to the Trueman house.

Anthony is on hand to offer support. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

The next day, a Christmas card is delivered that contains a sinister message.

5. Anna Knight and Freddie Slater's exit story begins

Freddie suggests travelling with Anna. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Anna is excited ahead of her new adventure, travelling in Australia. She mentions the trip to Freddie, and he offers to tag along with her.

When Gina realises their plans, she isn't a happy bunny!

6. Kim Fox's fortunes change in a publicity campaign for Peacock Palace

Kim's marketing doesn't go to plan... BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

During yet another Queen Victoria quiz night, an argument escalates between Ian and Elaine.

She's excited to drum up publicity for her new boutique bed and breakfast – Peacock Palace, and ropes in the #Kimfluencer for a publicity consultation.

However, when Kim accidentally makes disparaging comments about her followers on her live stream, her following plummets. Howie decides to take control and save the family's finances.

