Intriguing EastEnders newcomer Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) continues to raise eyebrows around Albert Square.

Ad

Last month, the barmaid arrived during an hour of need at The Prince Albert. Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) were short staffed after firing Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), and Jasmine wanted to prove that she would be the perfect replacement.

She immediately didn't see eye to eye with Elaine, but immediately hit it off with Cindy, who offered her a full-time position.

There was just one catch – Elaine needed her right to work documentation before she could get her on the payroll, and Jasmine wasn't willing to offer them up.

For weeks she's given excuse after excuse, even going as far as to say she was unable to locate them due t0 a house move.

Oscar has no idea that Jasmine is scouting for information about Cindy. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) has fallen head over heels, despite not actually knowing much about her.

Us viewers, however, have become privy to a little bit more information. After a night drinking with Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) and pressing for information on her mum, she was knocked down by Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) car.

Laying lifeless on the road, she told Nigel that she was seeking revenge in Walford.

"I can't die like this," she uttered.

"She's ruined everything. She needs to pay for what she did."

Surely she's referring to Cindy!

In today's instalment, Oscar and Elaine gathered around a laptop to try and scout for more information on Jasmine. To their frustration, absolutely nothing surfaced online – and it wasn't long before they were caught in the act.

Jasmine tried to pass off her lack of digital footprint as a result of a tough upbringing, telling Oscar that her parents were very strict and wouldn't let her have social media until she turned 18.

He seemed satisfied with the explanation and let his adoration get in the way of seeing the bigger picture – she's clearly hiding something.

Elaine is becoming increasingly suspicious. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Under the guise of needing the loo, she grabbed his house keys and wandered over to No. 25.

Later, she asked Oscar's brother-in-law Peter Beale (Thomas Law) if she would be able to stay with the family while she gets back on her feet and settled into her new home. Peter agreed, but wondered where she would sleep.

Luckily, Jasmine had a plan. Cindy's room was empty as she was visiting her sister, and she'd be more than happy to kip there in her absence.

Just why is Jasmine so keen to get close to Cindy, and could she be in danger?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.