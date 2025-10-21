**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Tuesday 21st October 2025 episode of EastEnders, available now on BBC iPlayer.**

The mystery surrounding newcomer Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) has opened up further in the aftermath of her being knocked down by Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) car in EastEnders.

Nigel, who suffers from dementia, ran over Jasmine seconds after she shoved new friend Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) out of the way.

With Gina unconscious and Jasmine coming to on the ground, Nigel was shocked and confused, and Jasmine screamed for help and called an ambulance.

When her phone cut out, she panicked, and begged Nigel to get help for her and Gina.

But as Nigel struggled to cope with what had happened, Jasmine gave us some cryptic clues as to whatever she's hiding.

"I can't die like this," she uttered.

"She's ruined everything. She needs to pay for what she did," Jasmine declared before losing consciousness.

Paul Bradley as Nigel Bates in EastEnders BBC

Meanwhile, Nigel told wife Julie (Karen Henthorn) about the accident, and she panicked and took him home.

George Knight (Colin Salmon) arrived on the scene, reeling over Gina's ordeal, while Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) was shocked to see Jasmine also injured.

At the hospital, Oscar was confused to learn that Jasmine had told her mother not to come and see her, and it only fuelled our intrigue all the more.

Especially when George pointed out how strange it was that Jasmine's mum had listened to her and failed to show up!

While Jasmine and Gina's conditions remained unclear, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) realised that Nigel was responsible, and eventually informed Julie that she wouldn't say anything.

Julie later told a worried Nigel that he hadn't been driving that night - lying that she was the one to run over the girls.

But as we wait to find out what becomes of all involved in the crash, who is Jasmine and what is her secret?

Who is Jasmine Fisher in EastEnders?

Cindy Beale with Jasmine Fisher BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Well, there's a lot to unpack here!

We noticed almost immediately after Jasmine's arrival that she was fixated on Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), who gave her a job at The Albert.

This left us wondering whether Jasmine might be Cindy's daughter - although whether the timelines match for this theory is anyone's guess!

Now that Jasmine has offered up some clues, though, our thoughts have veered in a new direction.

So, what if Jasmine is actually the daughter of Cindy's ex-cellmate Jackie Ford, and her words referenced a revenge plot against Cindy for turning informant on Jackie in 1998?

Given Jackie was said to have died in 2023, though, and that it seems like Jasmine's mum is very much alive, are we on the wrong track?

Then again, what if the number called by medics wasn't actually that of Jasmine's mother but a decoy instead, explaining why the woman wasn't bothered about the accident?

And, just like we never saw Cindy's death, we weren't privy to Jackie's or any of her dangerous associates' demises - so there's still a chance that Jasmine is the child of one of Cindy's enemies, and that one or all of them are not really dead.

This is soap land, after all!

Then there's Cindy's daughter Gina - was Jasmine actually talking about her when she said "she's ruined everything"?

We can't rule out that Jasmine has attached herself to Gina because it's her she wants to make pay instead - but perhaps she simply felt that Gina had ruined her scheme.

And with so many years of Cindy's life unaccounted for, even with what we have already been told, we think Jasmine has to be connected, directly or otherwise, to Cindy.

Should Cindy watch her back?

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

