The end of the road is coming for EastEnders' Joel Marshall, with the actor reportedly set to exit the BBC soap.

Ad

According to Metro, Max Murray will leave the Square as his character Joel's misogyny storyline reaches a head.

A spokesperson for EastEnders declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

A source told the publication that Murray will depart from the soap after a storyline that will "leave viewers on the edge of their seats".

The Marshalls are at the centre of the dark story. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The soap has been exploring the issue of radicalised misogyny in a storyline concerning Joel over the past few months.

Viewers have watched the teenager push his loved ones to breaking point with his behaviour, which has included committing multiple sex offences, trolling Stacey Slater online and making threats towards his stepmother Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig).

Last week, Joel’s behaviour came to a terrifying head when he carried out a horrific attack on Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig)

The episode coincided with a documentary from the EastEnders team shining a light on Joel’s storyline and exploring the real-life impact of online misogyny on young people across the UK.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.