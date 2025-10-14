Joel Marshall's (Max Murray) behaviour spiralled out of control once more, this time while he remained in police custody in EastEnders.

Having been arrested for a shocking, brutal attack on Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig), the partner of his dad Ross (Alex Walkinshaw), Joel was greeted by teacher Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn), who agreed to be his appropriate adult.

Meanwhile, Ross visited Vicki in hospital, where he offered an emotional apology for Joel's inexcusable actions, and Vicki pointed out that he should have taken action sooner.

But when Ross explained that, though he hated what Joel had done, he couldn't bring himself to disown him, Vicki was lost for words.

Alex Walkinshaw as Ross visiting Alice Haig's Vicki in hospital. BBC

Julie then updated Ross that Joel had had swabs taken for samples, and Ross asked Julie if Joel was a psychopath – to which she replied that she wasn't qualified to answer.

As Julie revealed that Joel was asking for his dad, Ross was torn as police arrived to take Vicki's statement, but he ultimately headed to the station.

Ross was able to watch via monitors as, in the interview room, Joel claimed that he gave Vicki "a little push" which had led to her tripping over.

Lying through his teeth, Joel failed to take any accountability for his actions, but showed his true colours when he aired his toxic views on women.

"I'm just a kid," Joel concluded.

Sonny Kendall as Tommy Moon in EastEnders. BBC

At The Queen Vic, Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) told officers that Joel tricked him, and that he had wanted to help his mate until he realised what had really gone on.

Tommy was shaken by the extent of Joel's attack on Vicki, and later told mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) how sorry he was for everything.

As for Joel, he was confronted with the video evidence of his attack on Vicki, at which point Joel angrily demanded to see Ross, now aware that his own father had reported him to the police.

Joel had to be restrained, and Ross struggled to cope with what he was seeing.

"You tell him he's dead to me," uttered Joel, leaving Ross broken.

Where does this leave Ross, and what will become of Joel?

