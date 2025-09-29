With Lauren wanting more excitement out of their relationship, Peter went all out planning the nuptials with the help of his parents, Cindy (Michelle Collins) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), and gran Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth).

Lauren's brother, Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier), was also on hand with some 'pre-loved' decorations from the Trueman wedding.

Peter revealed his surprise to Lauren. BBC

But things went awry when an oblivious Lauren refused to go on the spa day Peter had arranged to shield her from the secret preparations.

Luckily, her cousin Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine), who was unaware of what he was up to, stepped in to talk Lauren round.

Later, Penny and Lauren went to a bar and allowed some men to buy them drinks, and the day took a turn when Penny commented on Lauren's lack of concern over Peter recently bonding with another woman.

It was clear that Lauren wasn't truly happy with Peter any more, but she was distracted from such thoughts when he sent her a message asking her to meet him at the pub.

There, Lauren was baffled to see all their family and friends dressed up for a special occasion.

Peter then got down on knee and asked Lauren to marry him that very day, but with her doubts creeping in, will she accept his proposal?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.