Reflecting on how life has changed since leaving the soap, the actress told Prima magazine: “It’s been freeing leaving EastEnders. I feel liberated and just happy."

Speaking about a potential guest appearance, she added: "Albert Square will always hold a place in my heart, and I love it there. There could be a storyline where I come back for a week – those things are great.

"But it took up a lot of time. I used to be learning lines in the evening, and that’s gone now. And then I’d be up at six in the morning.

"You’re not a scaffolder or a heart surgeon, but it did take a long time, whereas now, my evenings are free, unless I’m recording a podcast at home.”

Sonia looking defiant in EastEnders. BBC

Talking about how she has enjoyed reinventing herself since leaving, she added: “Sonia isn’t the most glamorous of characters, bless her, but I wanted to stay true to her character, so I never got extensions put in, or dyed my hair.

She continued: “She was just a worker who didn’t have a lot of money and worked for the NHS. But coming away, and breaking free, I just thought, ‘I want to be glam. I want to wear coloured nails. And just feel like me’.

She added: “I do feel like my face has changed a little since leaving EastEnders, because I was quite sad and depressed when I was playing Sonia, or angry all the time. So I feel like my frown lines have sort of faded away, which is quite nice.”

