EastEnders airs big ultimatum for Zoe Slater in BBC iPlayer release amid tense Sharon Watts reunion
What's Zoe's next move?
**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Monday 22nd September 2025 episode of EastEnders, available now on BBC iPlayer.**
Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) has been dealt a big ultimatum after another dramatic day in EastEnders.
Now settled in at Stacey's (Lacey Turner) house after Greg's (Dean Williamson) arrest, Zoe spotted a returning Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) in the Square.
While a bold Zoe didn't shy away from meeting her eye, Sharon was seething, venting to siblings Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar).
Vicki explained that she had already marked Zoe's card, but Sharon reminded her that as well as covering up the murder of their dad Den (Leslie Grantham), Zoe had lied to try and steal Dennis Rickman (Nigel Harman) away.
Sharon also informed Vicki that her mum Michelle (Susan Tully, Jenna Russell) was moving to Florida with Vicki's younger brother Mark Junior (Ned Porteous), and Vicki was scornful.
Meanwhile, Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) was determined to keep her promise to Zoe and help track down her son, but Alfie (Shane Richie) was worried, and Stacey pointed out that Zoe was clearly hiding something.
Just as Sharon decided to confront Zoe, the latter was approached by police and taken in for questioning.
Greg, who was framed for Zoe's shooting shortly after taking Kat, Zoe and Stacey hostage, had accused Zoe of attacking him earlier this year.
Kat demanded that ex-husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) send solicitor Ritchie Scott (Sian Webber) to the station, mentioning Zoe's long-lost son and implying her own regrets over Zoe's rarely mentioned twin brother.
Phil eventually complied, and as they waited for Zoe's release, Alfie reminded Kat that finding a child wasn't always a positive experience – a veiled reference to how it turned out when he and Kat tracked down the son she never knew she'd had in Ireland.
As Zoe was let out of police custody, the family headed back to The Queen Vic, where Sharon arrived to call a truce, saying that while she couldn't forget, she understood Zoe's part in what happened to Den.
But with Alfie and Stacey's warnings about secretive Zoe weighing heavy on her mind, Kat told Zoe that she had better be honest with her, otherwise there would be no money given to locate her son.
Will Zoe reveal all?
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.