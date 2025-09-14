Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the National Television Awards about what's ahead, Wadey teased that there's plenty more to look forward to.

"We've got Zoe back in the show, and we've got Max, we've got so many amazing clans right now," he said.

"We're really trying to just put heartfelt stories and actually some slightly unusual territory for us - and some soap firsts - at the forefront of the show. So I think watch this space. We've got some really interesting stories."

Phil Mitchell actor Steve McFadden, who won the award for Serial Drama Performance for the first time ever this year, added: "It's lovely to see the young talent come through, and talent that hasn't been given a chance before, and I think that's what Ben's doing now.

"He's giving new talent [a chance] and he's giving existing talent a chance, who have not run with big stories before."

As for any more returns? Wadey's not giving anything away, telling us: "We've just brought back Zoe and Max. Let's enjoy them for the time being. But never say never!"

The show has already reached new heights this year, with one of the most acclaimed recent storylines coming in the form of Phil Mitchell's mental health battle, which McFadden has said he was "honoured" to play.

"In all honesty, I just get the script and I just do the best I can with it, whatever story I get given," he told RadioTimes.com.

"But this particular story obviously touches a lot of people. Those people that haven't got a voice, those people that people don't listen to, and to be given such an important storyline was an honour for me.

"I'm very happy that it landed as well as it did, because it obviously touched people and had a massive effect, which I'm chuffed to bits about."

