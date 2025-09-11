EastEnders icon Steve McFadden "touched" by reaction to Phil Mitchell mental health storyline
McFadden took home a prestigious award last night at the National Television Awards.
Fans of EastEnders were thrilled to see Steve McFadden take home the award for Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards 2025 (which took place on 10th September).
It was his powerful performance of Phil Mitchell's mental health battle that earned him the award, something he's been portraying on the soap for a while, but peaked around the 40th anniversary celebrations earlier this year with a flashback episode where Phil faced his demons from his past head-on.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the NTAs, McFadden explained why the storyline was "an honour" for him to play.
"In all honesty, I just get the script and I just do the best I can with it, whatever story I get given," McFadden said. "But this particular story obviously touches a lot of people. Those people that haven't got a voice, those people that people don't listen to, and to be given such an important storyline was an honour for me.
"I'm very happy that it landed as well as it did, because it obviously touched people and had a massive effect, which I'm chuffed to bits about."
He confirmed as well that he will be continuing to show Phil's battle with mental health as he portrays the long-term effects of what he's fighting.
Speaking about his impressive 35 years on the soap, McFadden was keen to praise the writers who've supplied him with many excellent storylines over the decades.
"I've played so many different characters within this genre for over 35 years;" he added. "I've been so many different people - it's never boring for me because my character has always changed and the different stories that come at me I try and do the best I can with.
"It's the writers, producers and directors that push you and pull you to the edge of your limits and capabilities and I appreciate that, and sometimes makes it a tough job, but that's what brings out the best in each one of us. I'm grateful for that."
EastEnders also scooped the prize for Continuing Drama, crowning them the best soap this year.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Deputy Digital Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.