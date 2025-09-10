EastEnders airs big ultimatum in aftermath of Ravi Gulati's bombshell in BBC iPlayer release
Spoiler warning for 10th September 2025.
**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Wednesday 10th September 2025 episode of EastEnders, available now on BBC iPlayer.**
There was a major ultimatum for one character involved in the accidental shooting of Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) in EastEnders.
When Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) told his ex-lover Denise Fox (Diane Parish) that her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) pulled the trigger on the gun that put Zoe in hospital, she refused to believe him.
But, returning home and seeing a stressed Jack, Denise demanded answers.
Jack confessed that he was given the gun by his nephew Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier), who found it buried in a public place.
The weapon belonged to drug-dealing Ravi, who stole it from Jack's house which led to a fight between the pair and the incident taking place as a result.
He also admitted he had planted the gun to try to frame Ravi, but had been caught out.
When Denise expressed her outrage, Jack made a dig about her and Ravi, claiming she had been taken in by him.
She stormed out, and ended up in another run-in with Ravi, who told her he felt only indifference towards her.
Witnessing the tense exchange, Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) knew that Ravi hadn't turned his back on crime like he promised, and she packed her bags.
Spinning Priya a fabricated version of the truth, Ravi fibbed that Jack was the only one to blame for the shooting, convincing her to stay.
But, paying Jack a visit, Ravi warned him that either he hand over a hefty sum of money, or Jack must hand over the gun instead.
What will Jack decide?
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.