With the victim, Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan), recovering in hospital, all the while rejecting support from her mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace), Jack and Ravi continued to cover their tracks after their fight over a gun caused the incident.

During a visit from colleague DS Spencer, Jack lied that he had been with his family at the time of the shooting, only claiming that he may have seen Ravi on the night.

Jack's wife Denise Fox (Diane Parish) overheard and, knowing that at the very least, Jack had left The Queen Vic to search for Ravi, she questioned his decision to lie to the police.

Brushing Denise off, Jack secretly kept the gun in a safe in the living room.

Meanwhile, Ravi insisted to Jack that he had plenty of experience in burying evidence, but Jack pointed out that he knew how to avoid CCTV, ordering Ravi to lay low while the dust settled.

When Ravi reminded Jack that he had been the one to pull the trigger, he convinced Jack to meet him so they could dispose of the weapon together.

DS Spencer had proof that the bullet had come from a gun connected to Ravi, so she brought him in for questioning.

Ravi then gave Jack as his alibi, so Jack fibbed that he was planning to turn Ravi into an informant, persuading an uneasy Spencer to let Ravi go.

But when she returned to see Jack that evening, urging him to see the bigger picture and comply with bringing Ravi down, Jack secretly informed a furious Ravi that he wouldn't be joining him on their mission with the gun.

Cunning Jack told Spencer he would happily help get Ravi sent down – but as he decides to frame Ravi, will Jack be found out?

