EastEnders kicks off Jack Branning scheme against Ravi Gulati after Zoe shooting in BBC iPlayer release
Spoiler warning for 8th September 2025.
**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Monday 8th September 2025 episode of EastEnders, available now on BBC iPlayer.**
Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) went full-on corrupt cop in the latest instalment of EastEnders, as he plotted to set up Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) for last week's shooting.
With the victim, Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan), recovering in hospital, all the while rejecting support from her mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace), Jack and Ravi continued to cover their tracks after their fight over a gun caused the incident.
During a visit from colleague DS Spencer, Jack lied that he had been with his family at the time of the shooting, only claiming that he may have seen Ravi on the night.
Jack's wife Denise Fox (Diane Parish) overheard and, knowing that at the very least, Jack had left The Queen Vic to search for Ravi, she questioned his decision to lie to the police.
Brushing Denise off, Jack secretly kept the gun in a safe in the living room.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Meanwhile, Ravi insisted to Jack that he had plenty of experience in burying evidence, but Jack pointed out that he knew how to avoid CCTV, ordering Ravi to lay low while the dust settled.
When Ravi reminded Jack that he had been the one to pull the trigger, he convinced Jack to meet him so they could dispose of the weapon together.
DS Spencer had proof that the bullet had come from a gun connected to Ravi, so she brought him in for questioning.
Ravi then gave Jack as his alibi, so Jack fibbed that he was planning to turn Ravi into an informant, persuading an uneasy Spencer to let Ravi go.
But when she returned to see Jack that evening, urging him to see the bigger picture and comply with bringing Ravi down, Jack secretly informed a furious Ravi that he wouldn't be joining him on their mission with the gun.
Cunning Jack told Spencer he would happily help get Ravi sent down – but as he decides to frame Ravi, will Jack be found out?
Read more:
- 5 huge EastEnders questions after shock Max Branning return and Zoe Slater twists
- EastEnders responds to calls for Jo Joyner return as Tanya Cross amid Branning reunions
- EastEnders Autumn 2025 Preview: Joel story explodes, Sharon returns, Lauren and Peter wedding drama
- EastEnders boss Ben Wadey reveals old spin-off Kat & Alfie: Redwater exists in "parallel universe"
- EastEnders' Scott Maslen argues soap will be "even more key" with stories as "the world's a mess"
- EastEnders icon Jake Wood breaks silence on Max and Zoe affair and reveals "chaos" for Walford return
- EastEnders boss Ben Wadey wants the Brannings "at the heart of the show" and teases future stories
- EastEnders needs to complete the Branning reunion with a Tanya return
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.