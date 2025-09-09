Meanwhile, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) decides to come clean over his role in the shooting that landed Zoe in hospital!

Also, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) comes up with a plan to save George Knight (Colin Salmon) from scheming Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

Joel Marshall (Max Murray) finds himself on the receiving end of Julie Bates's (Karen Henthorn) concern, while Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) tries to worm her way back into the family fold.

Finally, Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) has a request for Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), but will she even give him the time of day?

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 15th September - Thursday 18th September 2025.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Zoe Slater faces confrontation with Vicki Fowler amid fresh murder fears

Vicki wastes no time in tackling Zoe. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Zoe is still shaken by the shooting, but the police insist it wasn't a targeted attack, and the Slaters welcome her home.

But an overwhelmed Zoe rushes off, and at the café, she's confronted by Vicki over the murder of Den Watts (Leslie Grantham).

Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) step in, but a fuming Vicki follows Zoe to The Albert, where the row continues.

Kathy steps in. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At The Queen Vic, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) hires Zack Hudson (James Farrar) as the new chef, while Zoe joins the Slaters there.

But Zoe is unsettled to learn that nan Mo Harris (Laila Morse) and cousin Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) shared details of her ordeal online, and that a local paper wrote about the shooting.

Zoe panics. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Zoe is worried this has put her at further risk, and she leaves a message with a face from her past.

As Anthony and her mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) try to reassure Zoe, her fears grow and she packs her bags, worried she's endangering her family.

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) pleads with her to stay, and when Zoe confides in her about Greg Dolan (Dean Williamson), the man she attacked in self-defence, Stacey asks Jack for help.

Will Stacey and Zoe get answers? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jack refuses to get involved, and Zoe tells Stacey she and Greg had a physical fight and she thinks he's dead.

Stacey says they should go and find out for sure, so the pair stake out Greg's place.

So, has Zoe killed him?

As for Jack, his guilt over what happened to Zoe intensifies...

2. Jack Branning plans to confess over Zoe shooting

Jack and Ravi in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jack tells Ravi that Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) is interested in buying No.5, but Ravi tells him to hurry.

With the pair having both been part of Zoe's ordeal, Jack recently tried to frame Ravi, but Jack's guilt over the situation increases, and he tells wife Denise Fox (Diane Parish) that he needs to confess.

Jack makes a decision. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But with Jack set on revealing the truth, things take a turn when Denise turns to Ravi for help.

Will Jack get his chance to come clean?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

3. Harry Mitchell tries to protect George Knight from Ravi Gulati

Colin Salmon as George Knight. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Tensions rise between Okie Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) and Harry, and George becomes suspicious again as he questions Gina Knight (Francesca Henry).

When George spots Okie entering Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) flat and realises the locks have been changed, he's even more concerned.

George walks in on Okie. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Harry is distant with Gina but tries to reassure her of his feelings, but George interrupts, demanding answers.

George is unconvinced by Harry and Kojo's explanation and heads to the flat, but Harry is unaware that Okie has cleaned the flat.

George finds nothing, but demands his own set of keys, confiding in Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) that he's still suspicious.

Harry is horrified. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Okie and Harry warn Ravi, Harry is horrified as Ravi insists on handling George himself!

Harry scrambles to protect George, enlisting Kojo's help to convince George to take Phil's boxing tour offer that would get him out of the Square for a few weeks.

Will this work, or will Ravi get to George?

4. Julie Bates steps in to deal with Joel Marshall

Joel leads Tommy astray again. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Julie reveals she's got a new job at Walford High, but soon she's drawn in to the worries surrounding toxic teen Joel.

Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) takes on a second job, leaving Vicki to take on more responsibility with Joel.

Ross reminds Joel to be respectful, but he takes advantage and asks Vicki to buy him tickets to see his favourite podcaster.

Vicki refuses and vents to Kathy, later discovering that Joel used her card to buy the tickets behind her back.

Julie speaks to Joel. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Vicki is furious as Joel skips school to attend the event, and she and Kathy arrive to force Joel and Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) home.

Kat tells Tommy off, while Vicki turns to Julie for advice on Joel.

Julie tries to talk to Joel about his misogynistic beliefs.

Will Julie get through to Joel?

5. Cindy Beale returns to her manipulative ways over Lauren Branning

Cindy and Peter Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's Louie Beale's (Jake McNally) birthday, but Lauren feels guilty when his present doesn't arrive on time.

Cindy uses this mishap to suggest to Peter Beale (Thomas Law) that she should move in to help with the children.

But will Peter agree, or will he see through his mum's attempt to undermine Lauren once more?

Or, might Cindy actually play nice this time?

6. Howie Danes asks for a favour following secret blackmail scheme

Howie surprises Kim. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) considers driving again, having stayed off the road since her crash back in 2023.

Howie convinces Lauren to sell him a cheap car to surprise Kim, but will tensions thaw after Howie's blackmailing of Lauren and Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier)?

Howie's secret has been safe for now, but will it remain so?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.