In the flashbacks, Max was shown to have met Zoe by chance, asking of her connection to Kat and Stacey after he card was declined. After getting to know each other further, the pair were shown to have slept together and while in bed, Zoe explained she was trying to track down her baby son whom she had abandoned years prior.

After managing to find her son through the neighbour (Greg) of his foster parents, Zoe begged for more information but Greg only offered to trade more for sex. When Zoe refused, he tried to rape her, prompting her to hit him with a lamp before striking him a second time.

After telling Max what happened, he refused to be Zoe's getaway driver, and so she fled and angrily called him a "bunk-up".

In the present day, Max called Zoe and asked if she was back in Walford but she warned him to stay away and threatened to "end" him if he were to return to Albert Square, to which he responded: "That's the thing about me, Zoe, I really hate being told what to do."

As fans will know, Max will be returning to Walford with plenty of chaos to follow, but is a romantic reunion on the cards with Zoe?

When asked by RadioTimes.com, Michelle Ryan said: "I'm not sure. I think for Zoe it's kind of open season, so I think there are possibilities for her dating life."

There are plenty of singles on the Square at the moment, including former flame Anthony Trueman.

During a photoshoot with Radio Times magazine, Ryan was asked about the chances of sparks flying her her ex, to which she teased: "I' not sure for Zoe. I think it's kind of open season.

"So I think there's a chance, but there's also a chance with other men."

