She's been quieter than usual on the soap over the last few months, but she's got some interesting storylines coming up, actress Collins teased.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the National Television Awards 2025, Collins revealed the three things we can expect for Cindy Beale in the near future: "more drama, more chaos, more dysfunction".

"I look at scripts and I'm like, 'Oh my God, what's she up to now?' But there are women out there like that!"

Speaking alongside Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell), Collins, who is 63, continued: "What's great is Steve and I are kind of the same age, and I think it's important that we're telling stories of people our age, men and women.

"We have stories to tell and we're still alive!"

McFadden added: "In another world, you wouldn't tell those stories, and we get a platform in soap."

EastEnders had a good night at the National Television Awards, with McFadden taking the award for Serial Drama Performance, while the soap took the overall award for Serial Drama.

