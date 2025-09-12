EastEnders' Michelle Collins teases "more dysfunction" for scheming Cindy Beale
Trouble's never far away when Cindy's involved.
If there's one truth in life, it's that Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) will always be at the centre of some dramatic storylines on EastEnders.
The iconic character often finds herself in a pickle (of her own making) that she has to worm her way out of – either tactfully, or not - but it almost always ends in tears for someone.
She's been quieter than usual on the soap over the last few months, but she's got some interesting storylines coming up, actress Collins teased.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the National Television Awards 2025, Collins revealed the three things we can expect for Cindy Beale in the near future: "more drama, more chaos, more dysfunction".
"I look at scripts and I'm like, 'Oh my God, what's she up to now?' But there are women out there like that!"
Speaking alongside Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell), Collins, who is 63, continued: "What's great is Steve and I are kind of the same age, and I think it's important that we're telling stories of people our age, men and women.
"We have stories to tell and we're still alive!"
McFadden added: "In another world, you wouldn't tell those stories, and we get a platform in soap."
EastEnders had a good night at the National Television Awards, with McFadden taking the award for Serial Drama Performance, while the soap took the overall award for Serial Drama.
Read More:
- 5 huge EastEnders questions after shock Max Branning return and Zoe Slater twists
- EastEnders responds to calls for Jo Joyner return as Tanya Cross amid Branning reunions
- EastEnders Autumn 2025 Preview: Joel story explodes, Sharon returns, Lauren and Peter wedding drama
- EastEnders boss Ben Wadey reveals old spin-off Kat & Alfie: Redwater exists in "parallel universe"
- EastEnders' Scott Maslen argues soap will be "even more key" with stories as "the world's a mess"
- EastEnders icon Jake Wood breaks silence on Max and Zoe affair and reveals "chaos" for Walford return
- EastEnders boss Ben Wadey wants the Brannings "at the heart of the show" and teases future stories
- EastEnders needs to complete the Branning reunion with a Tanya return
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Deputy Digital Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.