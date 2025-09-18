Greg was an acquaintance of Zoe Slater's (Michelle Ryan), who she hired to help find her son.

Having feared she had killed him after Greg attacked her, Zoe and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) tracked him down, and after a confrontation, Greg arrived at The Queen Vic and grabbed Kat.

Kat tried to protect Zoe and Stacey, only to realise with horror that Zoe knew Greg, who revealed that Zoe's son was alive and had previously been living next door to him.

Mistakenly convinced that Greg had shot her, Zoe clarified this to Kat.

While the terrified women almost convinced Greg to leave them be, Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) emerged just as the man was heading out, and Zoe hit out at Greg so that her younger half-brother could run.

In the Square, Tommy accosted Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) for help, just as Jack was planning to hand himself in for accidentally shooting Zoe.

Meanwhile, having attempted to get rid of Greg by telling him where the safe was upstairs, another tense stand-off ensued as Greg aimed his knife at Zoe.

But Kat wasn't going to let him harm her firstborn, and after a failed threat with a butter knife, Greg was finally taken down when she struck him with a bat, accompanied by an epic retort.

Ravi and Jack were soon on the scene, and after Zoe declared unconscious Greg to be the gunman and the Slaters left, Ravi wiped his gun and planted it on Greg, ensuring his arrest.

Outside, Tommy lied to toxic pal Joel Marshall (Max Murray) that he had been the one to stop Greg.

And an emotional Zoe opened up to Kat over her shame for abandoning her baby boy, and in moving scenes from reunited co-stars Ryan and Wallace, Kat vowed to help her find her son.

With Greg out of their lives, is this the start of a brighter new chapter for troubled Zoe?

