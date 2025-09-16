EastEnders teases new Zoe Slater and Anthony Trueman connection amid secret mission in BBC iPlayer release
Are things about to heat up? **CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR TUESDAY 16TH SEPTEMBER'S EPISODE OF EASTENDERS**
**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Tuesday 16th September 2025 episode of EastEnders, available now on BBC iPlayer.**
An old flame could soon be reignited in EastEnders after a new scene between exes Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) and Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) left us intrigued.
With Zoe worried that she was in danger after being shot, and having left Greg Dolan (Dean Williamson) for dead, the only person aware of her fears was an absent Max Branning (Jake Wood), who she was struggling to get in touch with.
As Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) watched Zoe with fury following their showdown, Zoe had a chat with Dr Anthony, who recently saved her life.
Anthony revealed that he had split from his wife, and was staying in Walford for a while.
He also told Zoe that she would get her fire back soon, as "the Zoe I know would never have let anyone talk to her the way Vicki did".
With Anthony now single, clearly protective of Zoe and thinking rather a lot of her, we're left wondering if their old spark is about to be revisited.
Given that new images show they are to remain in each other's orbit well into next week, it seems entirely possible.
In the meantime, Zoe's mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) checked in after Zoe's row with Vicki, and Kat vowed that no one would get to her daughter as long as she was around.
This scared Zoe, whose thoughts returned to Greg, and she rushed back to Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) house to pack her belongings.
Stacey found Zoe and, when questioned, Zoe mentioned Greg's name.
As Stacey insisted that she was involved now, and that Kat would never forgive her if she let Zoe walk out again, Stacey was adamant she would help her.
Although Stacey asked Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) to look into Greg, Jack refused – despite knowing that he himself was responsible for the shooting and was covering his own tracks!
Later, Zoe revealed the full story, which saw her lash out after Greg attacked her.
Still oblivious as to whether Greg is dead or alive, Zoe looked even more worried when Stacey asserted that they had to go and find out.
What will they find?
