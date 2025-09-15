As she was discharged, Zoe was apprehensive about leaving the safety of the hospital, but police assured her the shooting was from a gang incident and that she wasn't in danger.

Unaware that her injuries were the result of an accident at the hands of Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), Zoe was desperate to keep her location quiet as she moved in with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

But unbeknown to her, cousin Freddie (Bobby Brazier) and great-nan Mo (Laila Morse) had already spread word of Zoe's ordeal online.

Fussed over by mum Kat (Jessie Wallace) and stepdad Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), Zoe fled to get some air, but ended up at the café, where she was confronted by Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) over her part in the murder of Den Watts (Leslie Grantham).

As Zoe refused to be intimidated and dished out a threat, Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) stepped in.

Anthony showed he still very much cared for his ex Zoe, while Kathy threw Zoe out.

Vicki followed Zoe into The Albert, and their war of words continued in a series of cutting comments.

Zoe also repeatedly searched the internet for news on Greg Dolan (Dean Williamson), the man she attacked in self-defence; hoping to find out whether he was dead or alive.

In The Queen Vic, Zoe joined her relatives for some games, only to reel in horror when she spotted her name in the paper.

Back at the house, Zoe left a message for Max Branning (Jake Wood), saying she needed to talk.

Zoe explained that she was a "sitting duck", convinced that someone connected to Greg Dolan was after her.

"My boy's out there," she added, speaking of the son she had been looking for. "This can't have all been for nothing."

Demanding that Max came to get her, will he comply? And what will Zoe's next move be?

