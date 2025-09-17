EastEnders airs dangerous cliffhanger for the Slaters in early BBC iPlayer release
**CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR WEDNESDAY 17TH SEPTEMBER'S EPISODE OF EASTENDERS**
**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Wednesday 17th September 2025 episode of EastEnders, available now on BBC iPlayer.**
The Slaters found themselves in peril once more in the latest edition of EastEnders, as a menacing face from Zoe Slater's (Michelle Ryan) recent past resurfaced.
When Zoe confided in Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) that she had attacked Greg Dolan (Dean Williamson) in self-defence, Stacey insisted they needed to find out if he was dead.
Zoe's oblivious mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) wanted to spend time with her at The Queen Vic, but Stacey asked if they could borrow one of Kat's cabs to go shopping instead, while the latter was running the pub.
Pulling up outside Greg's flat, Zoe recognised a very much alive Greg outside, and soon wanted to leave.
But with Stacey increasingly worried that he posed a threat to her and her kids, she confronted Greg and ordered him to leave Zoe and their family alone, even offering him cash.
A menacing Greg quickly worked out that Stacey didn't know why Zoe had even got involved with him, and after the women fled and drove back to Albert Square, Stacey questioned what Zoe was hiding.
Zoe didn't answer, and when Stacey wanted to go to the police about Greg, Zoe vowed to deny everything, savagely pointing out that this would just make Stacey look unhinged.
Determined to make Zoe see sense, Stacey headed out to tell Kat everything, and a panicking Zoe followed.
Kat was busy dealing with teenage son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) being led astray by his misogynist pal Joel Marshall (Max Murray).But, having called time in the bar, she realised someone was still in the building.
As Stacey and Zoe arrived, they were horrified to see Greg with Kat in his clutches, holding a large knife towards her.
With Kat in danger, can Zoe and Stacey diffuse the situation, or will Greg take deadly action?
And will Zoe be forced to reveal that she hired Greg to track down her secret son?
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.