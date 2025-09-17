Zoe's oblivious mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) wanted to spend time with her at The Queen Vic, but Stacey asked if they could borrow one of Kat's cabs to go shopping instead, while the latter was running the pub.

Pulling up outside Greg's flat, Zoe recognised a very much alive Greg outside, and soon wanted to leave.

But with Stacey increasingly worried that he posed a threat to her and her kids, she confronted Greg and ordered him to leave Zoe and their family alone, even offering him cash.

A menacing Greg quickly worked out that Stacey didn't know why Zoe had even got involved with him, and after the women fled and drove back to Albert Square, Stacey questioned what Zoe was hiding.

Zoe didn't answer, and when Stacey wanted to go to the police about Greg, Zoe vowed to deny everything, savagely pointing out that this would just make Stacey look unhinged.

Determined to make Zoe see sense, Stacey headed out to tell Kat everything, and a panicking Zoe followed.

Kat was busy dealing with teenage son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) being led astray by his misogynist pal Joel Marshall (Max Murray).But, having called time in the bar, she realised someone was still in the building.

As Stacey and Zoe arrived, they were horrified to see Greg with Kat in his clutches, holding a large knife towards her.

With Kat in danger, can Zoe and Stacey diffuse the situation, or will Greg take deadly action?

And will Zoe be forced to reveal that she hired Greg to track down her secret son?

