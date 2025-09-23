EastEnders' Zoe Slater delivers explosive historic bombshell to Sharon Watts in BBC iPlayer release
Sharon's world is turned upside down.
**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Tuesday 23rd September 2025 episode of EastEnders, available now on BBC iPlayer.**
Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) has floored Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) with a shocking revelation about the past in EastEnders, and it's sure to send shockwaves beyond the screen as history is rewritten.
Still angry over Zoe's part in the murder of her dad Den Watts (Leslie Grantham), as well as Zoe's plot to take Dennis Rickman (Nigel Harman) from her, Sharon eventually offered a truce.
Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) was worried about Zoe, who stayed out all night after Kat refused her money to track down her son unless she was completely honest.
When Zoe resurfaced, Kat asked about the father of her twins, but Zoe claimed she didn't know.
Meanwhile, Sharon had an awkward chat with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), and they agreed for Phil to look after their son Albie that night.
Sharon told Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) that it would have been their 11th wedding anniversary.
Opening up, Sharon admitted to her sister that she still regretted hurting Phil by sleeping with Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) earlier this year.
Vicki stormed off when Sharon reminded her of her debt, and in the Square, a run-in with Zoe turned physical when the pair traded brutal insults about their parentage.
Zack Hudson (James Farrar) was caught in the crossfire of Vicki and Zoe's fight, while Zoe found solace in a heart-to-heart with her ex, Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey).
Zoe confided that she had a son she was desperate to find after giving him up as a baby, and Anthony was understanding.
But when Anthony tried to kiss her, Zoe pulled away and told him to back off.
Sharon was in good spirits after a more positive interaction with Phil, but she was furious when she heard what happened between Vicki and Zoe.
Storming over to The Queen Vic, Sharon confronted Zoe, who reminded Sharon how her "creep of a dad" Den coerced her into bed with him.
When Sharon ordered Zoe out of Walford, Kat stepped in, but Zoe silenced them all when she explained that she was after money to find her child.
"You wanna know who the father is?"
As Sharon was quick to rubbish any idea that Den was the daddy, Zoe retorted that her baby was "Not your dad's. Your husband's".
"Twenty years ago, Dennis Rickman slept with me. That's right, Sharon. Precious Dennis – he got me pregnant."
Dennis died after being stabbed on New Year's Eve in 2005, and as Zoe gave birth in 2006, the dates allow that they could have had a fling that resulted in pregnancy.
With the memory of her beloved late husband suddenly used against her, how on earth will Sharon react to this bombshell?
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.