Elsewhere, it looks like Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) could be set to rumble Callum Highway's (Tony Clay) betrayal of her son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

Also, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is ready to take on Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) for son Harry (Elijah Holloway).

And Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) strikes up a rivalry with the Slaters.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 29th September - Thursday 2nd October 2025.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Will Lauren Branning marry Peter Beale amid wedding surprise?

Lauren is having doubts BBC

Peter and family finalise plans for Lauren's surprise wedding, but when Lauren refuses to go on the spa day in favour of work, Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) intervenes, despite being unaware of Peter's plans.

Penny and Lauren later go for a drink, and Penny's comments cast doubts on Lauren's relationship.

Peter shocks Lauren BBC

Lauren and Penny head to The Queen Vic to meet Peter, but they're shocked to find the pub decorated for a wedding, as Peter gets down on one knee and asks Lauren to marry him that very day.

Lauren is stunned, and reluctantly agrees before returning home to get ready.

Will Peter and Lauren become husband and wife? BBC

Penny can tell that Lauren is overwhelmed, but Lauren claims she's fine – only to try and flee!

As Lauren and Peter prepare to marry, we're left wondering if the bride will say 'I do'.

Then an unannounced visitor walks in...

2. Max Branning returns - and faces a series of showdowns

Jake Wood is back as Max Branning BBC

Max is just in time for the ceremony, and the locals reel over his arrival.

Stacey and Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) look on in shock, while Max's son Oscar (Pierre Moullier) tries to get his attention.

Will Max ruin the big day? BBC

But Max is distracted by Zoe, and Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) warns Zoe off Max after seeing them talking – will Zoe reveal she already knows Max?

Next, Max is focused on Stacey, and follows her home. What will the former lovers have to say to each other?

Kat warns Zoe off Max BBC

Peter is concerned that Max's presence will prompt a return from Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), and it's not long before Cindy gets wind of the Max news from Jasmine.

Cindy heads over to confront Max for killing her son Steven (Aaron Sidwell).

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater reacting to Max's comeback BBC

But that's not the only showdown Max must face, as he and Lauren argue over their similarities.

Lauren orders her dad to leave Walford once more, but what will Max's next move be?

Jasmine relays news of Max to Cindy BBC

And will Cindy let Max get away with his past actions?

We have a feeling he won't know what's hit him!

3. Stacey Slater prepares to leave for Brazil

Lily talks to Stacey about Brazil BBC

Stacey tries to persuade Lily (Lillia Turner) to move to Brazil with her, but Lily insists she and Charli are staying in Walford.

Zoe and Jean (Gillian Wright) both attempt to dissuade Stacey from moving, but Eve Panesar-Unwin (Heather Peace) is supportive.

Stacey later announces that she's decided to stick around, but Lily is concerned that her mum has made the wrong choice.

Zoe convinces Stacey to move away BBC

Lily and Zoe eventually convince Stacey to move to Brazil, but Jean is missing in action when Stace prepares to say her goodbyes.

The family are unaware that Jean is stuck on the tube with Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) and remains unaware of the drama unfolding in the pub.

Priya helps calm Jean when she has a panic attack, but will Jean make it in time to wave Stacey off?

4. Will Kathy Cotton discover son-in-law Callum Highway's affair?

Kathy sees the pair together BBC

Intriguing new pictures hint that Kathy may be about to uncover Callum's cheating in upcoming scenes.

After Callum's estranged father Jonno (Richard Graham) died, Callum's lover Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) fibbed that Jonno left behind some loving words for Callum.

Kathy does not look happy! BBC

Callum admitted he wanted to be with Johnny, and insisted he wanted them to go public – despite Callum's marriage to Ben!

Soon, Callum spends more time with Johnny in the café; and although we're yet to know the full context of these images, Kathy looks suspicious.

Is Callum on the phone to Ben? BBC

Callum is seen in the midst of a phone call, while Johnny looks dismayed on a separate occasion as he sits alone at The Albert.

Viewers know that Ben is heading home on day release from prison to support Callum at Jonno's funeral.

Charlie Suff as Johnny Carter in EastEnders BBC

Will Kathy find out the truth about Johnny before then?

And might Callum change his mind about choosing Johnny as his future if he realises that he's been lied to?

5. Nicola Mitchell steps in to protect Harry Mitchell from Ravi Gulati

Nicola and Harry Mitchell in EastEnders BBC

Ravi and Okie Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) worry that Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) flat is at risk when they hear that their last drug run had repercussions for another gang.

Harry ignores a gang watching over the flat, in the hopes that a raid will steer Ravi and Okie away from using Kojo's home.

But Harry panics when Kojo returns, and as Kojo discovers Okie has been attacked, Harry is distracted by Gina Knight (Francesca Henry).

Harry with Kojo BBC

Harry arrives to help with the clean-up, but is in Gina's bad books when he doesn't show up for the wedding.

Harry later calls upon Nicola to help him get out of his debt to Ravi, and she threatens to call Ravi's bosses if he keeps manipulating Harry.

Harry makes up with Gina BBC

Ravi makes it clear to Okie that Kojo and the flat are still vital to their operation, while Harry is oblivious as he reconciles with Gina at The Vic.

Gina and Harry make their romance official and book a last minute weekend away, while Priya is fuming with Ravi for his lack of presence.

As Priya lies about her plans to make Ravi jealous, will she realise how he's targeting Kojo? And is Harry out of trouble?

6. The Slaters give newcomer Jasmine the run-around

Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness as Jasmine in EastEnders BBC

Jasmine ends up on the receiving end of the Slaters' wrath when she demands they pay for their drinks upfront in The Albert.

It sounds like the clan, who mark 25 years on-screen this year, are up to their old tricks, but will Jasmine let them get away with it?

