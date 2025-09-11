After Callum stumbled on the scene of his estranged father Jonno (Richard Graham) targeting Eve Panesar-Unwin (Heather Peace) in a homophobic attack, he arrested him, and was left torn over what to do next.

Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), Callum's on/off lover, took matters into his own hands, offering Jonno legal advice in an attempt to work out whether he wanted to build bridges with Callum.

Over a pint in The Queen Vic, Johnny revealed he was a Carter, and Jonno asked him to set up a meeting with Callum.

Johnny and Callum in EastEnders. BBC

The following day, Callum bumped into father-in-law Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), and the pair discussed Callum's husband Ben's (Max Bowden) reaction to Jonno's reappearance.

Ben had given Callum "an earful", clearly disapproving of any possibility that Jonno and Callum could reconcile, given Jonno's vile abuse over their sexuality.

Callum expected Phil to remain frosty with him after his affair with Johnny, but Phil was supportive, even offering to deal with Jonno for him.

However, Callum decided to see Jonno, and it was up and down between father and son as they had a tense catch-up at the flat.

Jonno revealed he was dying, although it became clear he had ignored medical advice to change his lifestyle.

When Callum realised that Jonno actually just wanted money, he ordered his dad out - but Jonno then collapsed with a heart attack.

Johnny and Callum have committed to each other, despite Callum's marriage to Ben. BBC

Johnny had been close by, and he stayed with Jonno while Callum left to fetch Doctor Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey).

But as Jonno took his last breaths, he cruelly asked Johnny to tell Callum that he was ashamed of him.

It was left to Johnny to deliver the news of Jonno's death, but when a devastated Callum asked if Jonno had said anything, Johnny couldn't bring himself to be honest, lying that Jonno had said he loved his son and wanted forgiveness.

Callum responded by going to kiss Johnny, but Johnny refused him, saying he was vulnerable.

But when Callum insisted that this wasn't about his grief, and that he knew what he wanted, Johnny kissed him back, and the pair cried over the emotions of the day and their mutual feelings.

With Ben set to head home just in time to support Callum at Jonno's funeral, though, will Callum be forced to come clean about his betrayal?

