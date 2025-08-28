Recent weeks have seen Callum engage in a brief affair with friend Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) while Callum's husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) remains in prison for fraud.

Despite promising an end to the adulterous romance to Ben's brother, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), and furious father-in-law Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Callum still clearly holds a torch for Johnny and was jealous when he saw him on a date after returning from his cruise.

Now in the second week of September, it seems more drama lies ahead for both Callum and Johnny.

Callum and Johnny kissing in EastEnders BBC

In the description for Tuesday 9th September, it is revealed that "Callum gets an unexpected shock in his line of duty". What could Callum be faced with while executing his job?

The following day, on Wednesday 10th September, the episode description notes that "Johnny ignores Elaine’s advice".

Fans will have seen Johnny's grandmother, Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe), pushing Callum and Johnny's romance and chastising Callum for letting Johnny go. What advice is he ignoring from his grandmother now?

However, most tellingly, by the end of the week, on Thursday 11th September, the episode synopsis notes that "Callum confronts his past".

Just what ghosts are back to torment Callum?

Callum is set to be confronted by some difficult issues in the coming weeks. BBC

Well, we have some clues already, as it was recently confirmed that Callum's estranged father, Jonno Highway (Richard Graham), is to be killed off, and Callum will attend his funeral with Johnny.

However, Callum's older brother Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) and husband Ben will also be back for the funeral, where we're sure this love triangle is about to explode...

We'll have to wait and see what awaits Callum in this week and how long Ballum fans have to wait until Ben and Callum are reunited.

Read More:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.