Now, Donaldson-Holness is set to join the world of soap as a resourceful young woman.

Jasmine will approach Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), asking if she has any jobs going at The Albert.

Although Cindy refuses at first, Jasmine soon proves her worth, and, impressed, Cindy offers her a job.

Cindy is impressed with Jasmine. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's not long before Jasmine continues to win favour with Cindy, but bar manager Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) isn't very keen on the newest recruit.

There could be romance on the horizon when Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) flirts with Jasmine, but Cindy is not happy about this possible connection and warns her to steer clear of the teen.

Undeterred, Oscar steals an outfit from the market to get Jasmine to agree to a date.

Yet Cindy is determined to thwart his efforts, urging Jasmine to stay away from Oscar.

Will Jasmine go out with Oscar, or heed Cindy's warnings?

Oscar and Jasmine. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, we can't help but wonder whether Jasmine has links to Albert Square.

While Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) has been searching for the son she gave up in 2006, having got the impression that his twin sister had died, what if this isn't actually the case, and in fact, Zoe's daughter is alive?

Given Zoe wasn't actually told her little girl had passed away, might Jasmine actually be a long-lost Slater?

Donaldson-Holness makes her first appearance as Jasmine on EastEnders' Tuesday, 23rd September episode.

