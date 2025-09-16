Meanwhile, Peter Beale (Thomas Law) is seen with another woman behind fiancée Lauren Branning's (Jacqueline Jossa) back!

As for Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), she's determined to steer a new employee called Jasmine (played by Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) away from the charms of Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier).

Also, Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) faces yet another financial setback.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 22nd September - Thursday 25th September 2025.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Sharon Watts returns and grows closer to Phil Mitchell amid Vicki Fowler drama

Sharon soon hears about Vicki's fight with Zoe. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sharon is back in Walford at last, but she's shocked to see old enemy Zoe around the Square and becomes fixated on her, even as she's welcomed home by Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

It's also awkward when Sharon and Phil bump into each other, but she asks Phil to look after their son Albie, and he accepts.

Sharon goes to confront Zoe, but she later heads to The Queen Vic, where she calls a truce with Zoe.

As Sharon turns her attention to Vicki's debt, Vicki is overwhelmed due to Joel Marshall's (Max Murray) behaviour, causing her to storm out.

Vicki bumps into Zoe and the pair fight, but as Zack and Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) break things up, Zack gets hit.

Later, Sharon and Phil enjoy a warm exchange, but her happiness is ruined when she hears about the fight with Zoe.

Will Sharon and Phil's newfound cosiness continue?

2. Zoe Slater shocks Sharon Watts with a big admission

Sharon finds Vicki after her scrap. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Zoe tries to defend herself to Stacey, Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), but they're suspicious as she's still avoiding questions on her past.

Sharon confronts Zoe again, this time about her actions towards Vicki and Zack.

But when Zoe responds with a shocking admission, Sharon refuses to believe her, and a row breaks out as she loses her temper and Kat throws Sharon out.

Kat quizzes Zoe. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) finds Sharon upset, and he takes her home for a heart-to-heart with Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth).

Ian tries to convince Sharon that Zoe is lying, but what has Zoe revealed and how does it affect Sharon?

Kat and Alfie quiz Zoe about her claims, but what does she have to say next?

Kathy supports Sharon. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later, Kat asks Stacey to help with a plant in memorial of Zoe's daughter in the Square gardens, and Zoe starts to thaw towards Kat.

But as mother and daughter bond, how will things fare between Zoe and Sharon?

3. Stacey Slater reveals exit plans in surprise move to Brazil

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Stacey tells Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) that Sean Slater (Robert Kazinsky) has invited them to live with him in Brazil, and Lily tries to convince her to say yes.

They're interrupted by a warring Kat and Zoe, but Stacey later thrills Lily when she reveals she has booked their flights to Brazil.

Stacey and Lily make big plans. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But when Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) enters and Stacey is forced to explain, Jean covers her hurt.

Stacey and Lily arrange to meet little Charli's father, Ricky Branning (Frankie Day), to tell him their news, but with Stacey distracted helping Kat, Lily must explain alone when Jack arrives.

Will Stacey and her kids start a new life with Sean?

4. Peter Beale is caught out after meeting another woman

Peter with Demi BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Cindy causes tension between Lauren and Peter as she moves in, but the real drama comes when Peter befriends another mum, Demi, at baby Jimmy's sensory class.

It's clear Demi fancies Peter, and he goes for a drink with her, against the advice of Ian.

Peter returns home full of energy and seduces Lauren, but Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) has witnessed Peter and Demi's encounter.

Peter goes for a drink with another woman. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lauren and Peter are amused when Oscar walks in on them, before the couple attend Johnny Carter's (Charlie Suff) birthday party at The Albert.

Penny demands that Peter tell Lauren about Demi, but he fails to do so, only for Lauren to see a flirty message on his phone.

Penny warns Peter. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lauren is unbothered, causing Peter to question their relationship.

Penny later organises a meeting over coffee between Lauren and Demi, and the trio bond, leaving Peter horrified when he hears them laughing at his expense.

Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After smoothing things over, Lauren ends up telling Peter she wants more excitement, leading Peter to get advice from Ian and Kathy.

But they're shocked when Peter announces his plan – what is it?

5. Cindy Beale warns newcomer Jasmine away from Oscar Branning

Cindy is impressed with Jasmine. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

An incident at The Albert gets Mo Harris (Laila Morse) fired.

Bar owner Cindy is later approached by a girl called Jasmine, who asks if she has any jobs available.

While Cindy declines, she later sees Jasmine take matters into her own hands to get the job, and is impressed enough to hire her after all.

Jean arrives to scold them both, but Jasmine makes a good impression on Cindy, although it's clear that Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) isn't a fan.

Oscar tries to woo Jasmine. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Oscar tries to charm Jasmine, but Cindy warns her to stay away from him.

By the end of the week, Oscar asks Jasmine on a date by stealing her an outfit from the market.

But as Cindy once more warns Jasmine away from Oscar, will Jasmine listen to her, or agree to go out with Oscar?

And as Jasmine settles in, who is she and is she connected to any of the locals?

6. Howie Danes's money worries worsen

Kim causes more stress for Howie. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) accidentally destroys her expensive camera equipment, Howie once again worries about money.

Howie soon gets a new job delivering parcels, but will it be enough to help him out of his financial woes?

Howie is still keeping the secret that he blackmailed Oscar and Lauren over the robbery and gained Patrick Trueman's (Rudolph Walker) horse-racing winnings out of it.

Could Howie be pushed to more desperation?

