As fans of the BBC soap will know, Max has an ongoing feud with the Beales after he was framed for the killing of Lucy Beale by the family back in 2015, before it was revealed it was actually her half-brother Bobby Beale.

Cindy Beale also blames Max for the death of her eldest son, Steven, who died after a physical fight with Max back in 2017.

Asked what kind of dynamic we can expect between Peter and Max upon the latter's return, Law told Digital Spy: "There's unfinished business there, absolutely. They do have a nice first engagement when they see each other, although Max comes in at a terrible time!"

He continued: "But I think that's the first and only time that they'll be civil with each other, because Max has done a lot of things wrong to Peter's family, which has caused issues between the Beales and the Brannings. Long may that continue, for the drama in the show!"

Thomas Law as Peter Beale. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Teasing a revenge storyline for Peter, Law added: "I would say Peter, now knowing that Max is back, wants revenge for things that happened when he was a kid and for everything Max has done to Lucy.

"There's a list of reasons that Peter could be annoyed at Max, so if Max pushes it to the limit, he'll be in trouble. It was really good to play that with Jake."

It was announced that Wood would be returning to the Square back in July, with the actor saying at the time: "I’m over the moon to be coming home to Walford. Max has got lots of unresolved drama with many characters, so I’m sure he’ll be busy.

"I’m excited to see what he’s been up to, and what is next for the character, but if his last 15 years in the Square are anything to go by, I’m sure there will be plenty of chaos."

Producer Ben Wadey added: "I’m delighted to welcome the immensely talented Jake Wood back to the role of Max Branning.

"Whilst his character has only been away from Albert Square for four years, Walford, and the lives of those who live in it, have changed immensely.

"Max has a lot of unfinished business, but whether he is welcomed by his family remains to be seen. However, with a past as chequered as Max’s, it’s fair to say that many Walford residents will not be pleased to see him, putting the Brannings back at the heart of the Square, and the drama, this year."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.