EastEnders spin-off exploring toxic masculinity gets confirmed release date
The special will air next month.
EastEnders Investigates: The Manosphere is a brand new documentary coming to BBC Three next month, following an ongoing misogyny storyline playing out on the soap.
The one-off special will air on Thursday 9th October at 8pm, with full details of its content yet to be announced.
It had been reported last month that the soap would be making a documentary around themes of misogyny.
A tabloid had reported that the documentary would feature cast members from the soap and executives hoped it would open up further discussions.
It is understood that the documentary will coincide with relevant scenes on-screen.
At the centre of EastEnders' toxic masculinity storyline is teenager Joel Marshall (Max Murray) who, since arriving in Walford, has sexually assaulted a stranger on a train while getting his friend to film it, recorded himself being intimate with Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) without her permission, and leaked adult footage of Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) online.
It was later confirmed that the real reason Joel couldn't return to Australia was because he had taken a photo under a girl's skirt, and Ross had paid off the family to avoid it becoming a police matter.
And it has been confirmed by executive producer Ben Wadey that this storyline "is going to really come to a head".
Alice Haig, who plays Vicki Fowler, echoed this sentiment and told The Mirror that audiences can expect scenes to become "very, very dark".
EastEnders Investigates: The Manosphere will air on Thursday 9th October at 8pm on BBC Three and iPlayer.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.