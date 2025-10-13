Viewers have learned whether Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) will survive the horrific attack from stepson Joel Marshall (Max Murray) in EastEnders.

Last week, following another row about the teen's misogynistic views, Joel violently assaulted Vicki and left her for dead on the floor of their home.

Unaware of what had happened, Joel's father Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) had calmed down after almost striking Joel over his toxic behaviour, and he apologised to his son in the Square.

Meanwhile, as the locals continued to debate the incident at school caused by Joel, a bloodied Vicki dragged herself inside The Queen Vic before collapsing unconscious.

Ross and Vicki in EastEnders, BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After lying that he gave Vicki a "little knock", Joel asked Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) to hide him, and a conflicted Tommy left Joel in the Slaters' garage.

Zack Hudson (James Farrar) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) met Ross at the hospital, but not before Ross insisted to those gossiping that Joel couldn't have hurt Vicki.

Tommy's half-sister, Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan), realised what he was up to, and urged him not to stand by if Joel was responsible for Vicki's hospitalisation.

Zoe acknowledged that the Slater women could be a lot to cope with as a male within the family, but in superb scenes, she explained that they were only as loud and confident as they were because of men like Trevor Morgan (Alex Ferns).

After telling Tommy how Trevor had abused their aunt, Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth), Zoe referenced mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) as another victim of abusive men, but stopped short of revealing that particular truth when Tommy questioned her.

"You've been raised by the strongest there is. That's why I know you'll do the right thing," Zoe concluded.

With the chaos of an ambulance and police around, Tommy knew that Vicki's ordeal was bigger than Joel had claimed, and he confronted his 'friend', who continued to deny all blame.

At the hospital, doctors confirmed that Vicki was going to be okay.

Ross was quizzed by detectives, explaining his own bloodied knuckles were because he punched a wall.

Heading home, Ross checked Joel's laptop, and was sickened to find footage of Joel kicking Vicki on the floor.

At the pub, Ross asked Tommy where Joel was, and before long, police stormed the garage and arrested a protesting Joel.

As Joel pleaded for his dad, Ross and Tommy watched as he was taken away.

Is Joel finally about to face justice?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.