Max ruffled more than a few feathers when he rocked up earlier this week, and wasted little time in trying to reconnect with ex-lover Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

Meanwhile, Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) did all she could to get Stacey out of Max's orbit by persuading her to leave for Brazil – only for Stace to find Zoe and Max kissing.

Stacey accused Max of turning to the next woman he could find, but a defiant Zoe revealed she met Max a while back, and that he had tried to help her track down her long-lost son.

Storming into The Queen Vic, Stacey announced to Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) and the entire pub that Zoe and Max already knew each other, and branded Zoe a manipulator for trying to coerce her into leaving.

When Zoe declared that Stacey was clearly jealous and can't have loved the late Martin Fowler (James Bye) after all, Stacey slapped her and walked out.

Max's romance with Zoe caused chaos. BBC

As Zoe told Kat that she had strong feelings for Max and dismissed her mum's efforts to warn her off, Max faced the disgust of his newly-married daughter Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa).

He went after Stacey, who insisted she didn't want him back in her life or her bed.

Max relayed that his old feelings for her had come rushing back, and knowing both he and Stacey are single, asked her for a chance to prove himself.

But Stacey replied that she was moving away that very night, ordering Max away for good.

With daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) backing her to start her new life with younger kids Arthur (Rocco Brenner) and Hope (Isabelle Smith), Stacey tried to get in touch with mum Jean (Gillian Wright).

Hearing that Stacey and Zoe had been in a fight, Jean was stuck on the tube with Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), who helped her through a panic attack as Jean recalled the years Stacey had looked after her and revealed she wanted to give her blessing over Brazil.

Back at The Vic, Zoe asked Max to give their relationship a proper go, but he turned her down.

He then suggested that Lauren was more like him than she wanted to admit, mentioning her habit of causing trouble on Christmas Day, and stating that what she had with Peter (Thomas Law) wouldn't be enough for her.

Lauren furiously vowed that even if she did take after him, she chose to be different, and instructed her dad to get out of her life.

Max's son Oscar (Pierre Moullier) remained hopeful that he would stay around to get to know him, but Lauren exposed their dad for who he was, and Oscar pleaded with him not to leave.

When Max said he wasn't the answer to Oscar's problems, before fleeing, Lauren comforted an upset Oscar.

Jasmine stunned Cindy with news of Max. BBC

At The Albert, Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) updated Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) about Max's return, and she rushed over to confront him for killing her son Steven (Aaron Sidwell).

Keen to avoid more drama, Peter and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) lied that Max had left several minutes earlier than he had – though it's odd that Cindy and Max didn't cross paths on his way out!

Outside the Slater house, Max attempted to get Stacey to hear him out one last time. but she simply said goodbye and was driven away in a black cab.

Jean just missed her chance to see Stacey, and as Lily revealed the quick departure was down to Zoe, Jean kicked her out.

Stacey was seen listening to a voicemail from Max, telling her to be happy and hoping they'd see each other again.

She deleted the message and smiled at the thought of a new adventure with her children, while a morose Max also drove out of Albert Square alone.

While Max is billed for a permanent return later this year, we'll just have to wait and see whether Stacey will be back.

The episode was classic EastEnders chaos, with Turner delivering a showstopping final performance.

She, and Stacey, will be missed!

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.