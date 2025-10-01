Max reappeared at the surprise wedding of daughter Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) to Peter Beale (Thomas Law), and quickly began to 'do everyone's heads in'.

Max's presence completely overshadowed the occasion, and created plenty of drama for Lauren, ex-lover Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and secret on, off girlfriend Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan).

At least youngest son Oscar (Pierre Moullier) was thrilled to see their dad, and even introduced him to new love interest Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness).

Lauren, though, was far more cautious as a non-committal Max claimed that sticking around was a "possibility".

Max and Zoe caught up BBC

Catching up with Zoe, who had previously threatened to kill him, Max made peace with her, and her mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) clocked their exchange, unaware that Zoe had known Max long before he made his shock entrance.

As Peter worried about mum Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) getting wind of Max's return, given that he caused the death of her son Steven (Aaron Sidwell), Lauren told her dad that she was happy with Peter.

Noticing the impact Max had on Stacey, Zoe urged her not to go there again, and Stacey insisted she wouldn't.

But Max followed Stacey home, and as he became emotional over their shared history, she relented and allowed him to join her for a drink.

The pair reminisced about old times as Max told her he missed what they used to have, but Stacey told him that Martin Fowler (James Bye) was the love of her life.

Stacey was stunned to see Zoe and Max kissing BBC

Still, the chemistry between Stacey and Max resurfaced as they came close to kissing, until Zoe walked in and Stacey asked Max to leave.

Wanting Max for herself, Zoe joined Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) in encouraging Stacey to make her flight to Brazil that very night.

Outside The Queen Vic, Zoe updated Max that she hadn't killed Greg Dolan (Dean Williamson), and urged him to give their relationship a chance.

But as Max eventually gave in to a kiss, Stacey appeared, shocked at the sight.

How will she react?

