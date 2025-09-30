As the episode picked up from the moment Max's daughter Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) discovered that fiancé Peter Beale (Thomas Law) had arranged a surprise wedding at The Queen Vic, Lauren was reeling.

Despite having conflicted feelings about her future with Peter, Lauren ultimately agreed to get married.

But, taking a moment alone after having her hair done, Lauren panicked, and decided to do a runner.

Jacqueline Jossa in EastEnders. BBC

Outside, she was found by former sister-in-law Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) who was grappling with her own decision not to move to Brazil after all.

Stacey and Lauren had a heart-to-heart, with Stacey sharing how she had taken the late Martin Fowler (James Bye) for granted, and now she would never get a second chance with him.

As Stacey questioned whether Lauren loved Peter – to which the bride answered yes – and urged her not to confuse boredom with being comfortable, Lauren made her final decision.

As the wedding party worried to find Lauren missing, she suddenly returned home, with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) making an awkward exit after comically complaining about everyone's inability to track her down!

Back at the pub, Peter made his vows, and when it was Lauren's turn, she admitted she had nearly legged it – but that in the end, she still fancied Peter.

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater reacting to Max's comeback. BBC

The pair were finally pronounced husband and wife, and Lauren thanked Stacey for her earlier support, before ordering her to join the women in an effort to catch her bouquet.

Her flowers landed on the ground, just as Max walked through the door.

Picking up the bouquet, Max grinned, declaring: "Must be my lucky day!"

Watched on by a shocked Lauren and his ex-lover Stacey, Max certainly left the guests reeling.

And with everyone as yet unaware of Max's surprise connection to Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan), how will his arrival be received?

Let the chaos commence!

