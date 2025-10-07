EastEnders airs major Ben Mitchell updates in dramatic BBC iPlayer release
EastEnders has left us with two huge updates for Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), following a dramatic day for the returning fan-favourite.
Ben headed home to support his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) at Jonno's (Richard Graham) funeral.
Callum, whose affair with Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) has just been exposed to Ben's angry family, was gobsmacked to see him at the graveside.
On form with wisecracks and flirty banter, Ben revealed that he had earned himself a UK prison transfer for grassing on his cellmate, and he shared a kiss with Callum while Johnny looked on with jealousy.
When Callum decided to make a brief speech about Jonno, Ben was proud and encouraging, blissfully unaware of what was to come as he thanked Johnny for looking after Cal.
In the Square, Ben explained that he would soon be moved to Manchester, and joked that he was grieving for the abusive Jonno as he led his thrilled mum Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and dad Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) into The Queen Vic.
There, Ben shared a laugh with long-time barmaid Tracy (Jane Slaughter), but it wasn't long before the mood soured.
Johnny urged Callum not to tell Ben about their relationship yet, but Callum was determined to do so.
Callum told Ben he was sorry, but that he had been seeing someone else.
Although keen not to disclose Johnny's name, it soon became obvious as Callum shared a glance with the man himself, and Ben saw red, launching himself at Johnny only to be stopped by the prison guards.
Exposing Callum's betrayal, Ben was further heartbroken to realise his relatives already knew.
When Callum pleaded for a chance to explain, Ben listened as Callum pointed out how Ben broke his heart by lying and getting sent to jail.
Then Callum added that his own promise to wait for Ben had left him lonely, until he turned to Johnny.
Ben then asked if Johnny was good to him, and whether Callum loved him – insisting that he needed to hear he was certain.
When Callum said that yes, he does love Johnny, Ben immediately announced their divorce!
Having learned of Phil's previous attempt to take daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) away, Ben warned him not to try it again, before claiming to Callum that he had "had" several guys while behind bars.
While Callum felt deservedly rotten, Ben lay alone, back in a cell as he surveyed their wedding photo. Poor Ben – we reckon his comment about being with other men was all to save face!
Will Callum regret his decision to choose Johnny, and is this the last we'll see of Ben?
Bowden put in a sterling performance, and we're certainly hoping to see him again.
This week's EastEnders also featured a memorable comeback from another much-missed, popular former character, Callum's brother Stuart (Ricky Champ).
But with Stuart back only temporarily, will Callum be left with only Johnny on his side?
