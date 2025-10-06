In a prison cell, Ben was surrounded by photos of himself with Callum and daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), and was eager to get moving when a guard came to collect him.

In Albert Square, Callum was supported by lover Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), who Callum asked to stay away so as not to rile his in-laws, who were due to support him there.

The pair planned to begin an official relationship after the occasion was over, sharing a kiss in The Queen Vic which was witnessed by Ben's furious mum, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

As far as the family were aware, Ben was still in prison in America, and Kathy gave Callum an almighty slap for betraying her boy.

Callum followed her to the café, defending himself to her, Ben's dad Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and the rest of the Mitchells.

Believing they were hypocrites, Callum also asked why he was expected to wait for Ben forever – despite having promised he would do so when Ben tried to set him free from their marriage just last year.

With that, Callum asked Johnny to join him today after all, insisting that he wanted him by his side.

After a pep talk from partner Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), Kathy quizzed Callum on his feelings for Johnny, and they both confirmed they were serious about each other.

Kathy agreed to keep quiet, so long as Callum flew out to tell Ben the truth, and told Lexi too.

In the midst of all this drama, Callum's big brother Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) arrived, having been persuaded into attending by Johnny.

Callum revealed his infidelity to a protective Stuart, who wasted no time in teasing his brother about the future of his new romance.

At the graveyard, Stuart, Callum and Johnny surveyed Jonno's final resting place.

But when a car pulled up and a handcuffed Ben stepped out with a smile, quipping that he wouldn't miss a good funeral, Callum was floored.

Will Callum come clean about his affair?

