Elsewhere, Joel Marshall (Max Murray) causes a worrying event that leads to important conversations around toxic masculinity.

Meanwhile, Eve Panesar-Unwin (Heather Peace) stuns wife Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) with a big declaration.

Also, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) plans to stop Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) reign of terror over Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) and Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 6th October - Thursday 9th October 2025.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Ben Mitchell returns to Walford – will Callum Highway confess his affair?

Callum is confronted over his affair. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On the day of Jonno's funeral, Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) rallies the Mitchells to support Callum.

Callum asks lover Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) to stay away from the funeral to avoid suspicion, but when they share a kiss, Kathy sees them.

Stuart Highway is back! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After she tells Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and the others, Callum is confronted by Phil, Kathy, Billy (Perry Fenwick), Honey (Emma Barton), Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman).

But Callum dishes out some home truths, before telling Johnny he's serious about their relationship and wants him at the funeral after all.

Ben's arrival shocks Callum. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Johnny has persuaded Stuart to attend, while Kathy and the rest of the clan agree not to tell Ben the truth, on condition that Callum tells Ben and Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) himself after the funeral.

Callum agrees, only to be shocked when Ben turns up unannounced, ready to support him at the graveside.

Ben and Callum kiss. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Johnny and Stuart try to keep Callum's betrayal under wraps, and back in Walford, Kathy and Phil are thrilled to see Ben.

He tells his parents that he was transferred to a UK prison for turning informant on his cellmate, and was granted day release for the funeral.

Kathy is happy to see Ben. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil and Kathy are distracted by their knowledge of Callum and Johnny's relationship, and Johnny tries to persuade Callum to keep quiet.

But Callum insists he must tell Ben. How will Ben react to the news that his husband has cheated on him, and now wants to leave him for Johnny?

Callum prepares to come clean to Ben. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After Ben's return to prison, Kathy and Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn) encourage Phil to visit Ben on his way to the airport.

Where is Phil off to, and can he support Ben?

And as for Callum, will he come to regret his choice?

2. Joel Marshall and Tommy Moon spark an incident at school as toxic masculinity story takes a dark turn

Ross and Vicki in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Joel and Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) argue after he exerts misogynistic views again, and Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) tries to handle the situation.

A defiant Joel answers back and leaves, and Ross and Vicki remain at a loss over how to deal with his behaviour.

News of an incident at school reaches Ross. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The following day, there's an incident at school, started by Joel and Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall).

The issue raises debate among the locals, with parents and teens discussing what's happened and the impact of harmful content online.

Tommy and Joel's actions have far-reaching consequences. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

There are difficult conversations between peers, parents and children as age and gender play significant parts in their differing perceptions to the incident.

Ross and Vicki, and Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) try to police Joel and Tommy on their misogynistic views, but the situation turns violent at home when Joel hits Vicki!

Can Alfie and Kat stop Tommy's behaviour from spiralling out of control? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

This standalone episode will be followed by a spin-off documentary exploring Joel's storyline and the topic as a whole.

But with Joel's attitude now exposed to the outside world, what will he do next?

EastEnders Investigates: The Manosphere will air on Thursday 9th October at 8pm on BBC Three and iPlayer.

3. Eve Panesar-Unwin shocks wife Suki Panesar-Unwin with baby proposition

Eve and Suki meet for a drink. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After the house sale, Ravi, Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) and Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) reluctantly move back into Suki's house.

Suki attempts to build bridges with them, and Avani encourages Suki to reach out to Eve.

Suki reacts to Eve's request. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The pair agree to go for a drink at The Albert, where things get off to a rocky start.

Eve then reveals that she wants to adopt a baby with Suki, and Priya is shocked to later see Suki researching adoption.

Will Suki agree? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The family share their judgement of Suki as a bad mother, warning her off the idea.

Suki heads off to speak to Eve, but what will the couple decide?

4. Teddy Mitchell tries to catch out Ravi Gulati as groomed Kojo Asare collapses

George is concerned for Kojo BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A smitten Harry and girlfriend Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) return from their weekend away.

But Harry is horrified when Kojo collapses in The Arches, and he realises Kojo is still working for Ravi and Tobias 'Okie' Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu).

Harry tries to confront Ravi. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, George has also arrived home to check on Kojo after Phil informs him what's happened, but George's concern is too overbearing and Kojo shuts him out.

Harry is dismissed when trying to speak to Ravi about the situation, so he turns to dad Teddy for help.

Teddy insists he'll deal with Ravi. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Teddy dissuades Harry from turning himself in to the police, promising to sort Ravi out.

Ravi orders Teddy out of his business, so Teddy gets Harry to take Kojo and Gina out, while he tries to catch Ravi out as he heads to Kojo's flat.

George is still suspicious of Harry. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Ravi and Okie return, Teddy is forced to hide in the bathroom.

As for Harry, he evades George's questions, as the pair grow concerned for Kojo.

Ravi with Teddy in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Gina and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) order George to stop smothering Kojo, but Harry pales to learn that Okie has booked a car show away from Walford for Kojo, sussing it's a ploy for another dodgy job.

Can Harry and Teddy save Kojo?

