Elsewhere, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) is forced to own up to an indiscretion - but she and Peter Beale (Thomas Law) must work together when sons Louie and Jimmy go missing.

Also, Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) is back in Walford, just in time to help support stepmother Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for 7th July - 10th July 2025.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Harry Mitchell is embroiled in Ravi Gulati's moneymaking scheme

Kojo and Harry make a discovery. BBC

The Panesars are in crisis as they try to salvage their businesses, leading a desperate Ravi to approach Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) for a drug contact.

Nicola warns him of the dangers, while Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) is incredulous over Ravi's promises for Avani's (Aaliyah James) birthday.

Ravi contacts dealer Okie to do a job for him but is forced to hide his car when the police arrive, and Harry agrees to hide it in The Arches.

Harry covers in front of Phil. BBC

Harry and Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) then find a large stash of drugs in the boot, and Kojo refuses to work in the garage until the car is gone.

Harry gets no answer from Ravi as he frantically tries to get him to collect the vehicle, while Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) pressures Harry to get client Leo back onside after a run-in about Kojo.

Harry is furious with Nicola. BBC

Harry lies about why Ravi's car is in the garage, while Nicola spies Harry in a tense chat with Ravi and tries to protect her son as she sneaks into The Arches.

But when Harry finds Phil fixing Ravi's car and sees the stash is gone, Harry accuses Nicola.

He's horrified when Kojo admits what he's done to him and Nicola, but Harry vows to protect Kojo.

Harry reassures Kojo. BBC

Ravi, meanwhile, refuses to scale down Avani's party to save money, and Ravi and Okie discover the drugs are gone.

Harry tries to make amends and offers Harry's Barn free of charge for Avani's party.

Avani is thrilled with her bash, and Harry is touched by Ravi's gratitude and his invitation to join the celebrations.

But is Ravi set to make Harry pay for the lost drugs?

2. Callum Highway cheats on Ben Mitchell with Johnny Carter

Callum and Johnny kissing in EastEnders. BBC

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) is angry that Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison) has left her in the lurch at The Albert, and berates Callum for kissing Johnny.

Callum's stepdaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) overhears, and Callum promises her nothing is going on.

But when Callum tells Johnny that they can only be friends, they end up kissing anyway.

Tony Clay as Callum Highway. BBC

The next day, Callum wakes up full of guilt having spent the night with Johnny, telling Johnny they can't be together.

But is this the start of an affair?

Fans of Callum's popular romance with husband Ben will no doubt be upset over this twist, which comes rather out of the blue for Callum, who has been side-lined for years.

But with Ben rumoured to be making a comeback, could 'Ballum' face an explosive split?

3. Louie and Jimmy Beale go missing after Lauren Branning confession

The Branning-Beales bond. BBC

Lauren needs reassurance from Peter about baby Jimmy's diagnosis, but Peter is still struggling with settling the baby boy.

Then Jay Brown's (Jamie Borthwick) guitar playing soothes Jimmy, and Lauren finds Peter taking a guitar lesson from Jay.

Louie and Peter Beale in EastEnders. BBC

Jay advises Peter to stop looking back and to move on with Lauren and their children.

Lauren later sets up a family picnic, where they explain Jimmy's blindness to Louie and grow closer.

But when Cindy spots Lauren hugging Zack beforehand and tells Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) that Lauren is cheating, before accusing her in front of Peter, Lauren is forced to admit she kissed Zack.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Peter later takes over the fruit and veg stall, but refuses to speak to Lauren about her confession.

With Jimmy's gene test results set to take place, Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) gives Lauren a pep talk.

At the hospital, they're told that Jimmy's blindness was caused by a genetic mutation that is neither inherited or caused by opioid use – Lauren didn't cause the condition.

Peter takes over Martin's stall. BBC

But a row breaks out between Lauren and Peter, before Peter hits Zack.

Peter and Lauren return home amid another argument, only to find that Louie and Jimmy are missing.

As the pair search for their children, will the boys be found safe?

Anyone affected by Jimmy's story can visit RNIB for support and information.

4. Anna Knight worries about Elaine Knight after her heart attack

Anna returns. BBC

While Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) vows to rescue The Albert's event, Elaine comes to the rescue with the entertainment and impresses Cindy.

But Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) worries that Elaine is overdoing it after her heart attack.

Elaine is on form again. BBC

Anna then returns from Spain, and gives dad George (Colin Salmon) a piece of her mind for keeping her in the dark about the divorce and the sale of The Queen Vic.

As the week continues, Anna and Linda fail to get through to Elaine, so Anna asks George to speak to Elaine about taking things slowly in her recovery.

Will George help Elaine?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.