4 EastEnders spoilers next week: Ravi Gulati uses Harry Mitchell in drug scheme and Callum Highway cheats
The Beale kids go missing, and Anna returns amid worry for Elaine.
Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) ropes Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) into his drugs operation in upcoming scenes. This has disaster written all over it.
Speaking of disaster, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) starts an affair with Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), as his husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) remains behind bars in America. This isn't going to end well!
Elsewhere, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) is forced to own up to an indiscretion - but she and Peter Beale (Thomas Law) must work together when sons Louie and Jimmy go missing.
Also, Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) is back in Walford, just in time to help support stepmother Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe).
Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for 7th July - 10th July 2025.
4 EastEnders spoilers next week
1. Harry Mitchell is embroiled in Ravi Gulati's moneymaking scheme
The Panesars are in crisis as they try to salvage their businesses, leading a desperate Ravi to approach Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) for a drug contact.
Nicola warns him of the dangers, while Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) is incredulous over Ravi's promises for Avani's (Aaliyah James) birthday.
Ravi contacts dealer Okie to do a job for him but is forced to hide his car when the police arrive, and Harry agrees to hide it in The Arches.
Harry and Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) then find a large stash of drugs in the boot, and Kojo refuses to work in the garage until the car is gone.
Harry gets no answer from Ravi as he frantically tries to get him to collect the vehicle, while Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) pressures Harry to get client Leo back onside after a run-in about Kojo.
Harry lies about why Ravi's car is in the garage, while Nicola spies Harry in a tense chat with Ravi and tries to protect her son as she sneaks into The Arches.
But when Harry finds Phil fixing Ravi's car and sees the stash is gone, Harry accuses Nicola.
He's horrified when Kojo admits what he's done to him and Nicola, but Harry vows to protect Kojo.
Ravi, meanwhile, refuses to scale down Avani's party to save money, and Ravi and Okie discover the drugs are gone.
Harry tries to make amends and offers Harry's Barn free of charge for Avani's party.
Avani is thrilled with her bash, and Harry is touched by Ravi's gratitude and his invitation to join the celebrations.
But is Ravi set to make Harry pay for the lost drugs?
2. Callum Highway cheats on Ben Mitchell with Johnny Carter
Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) is angry that Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison) has left her in the lurch at The Albert, and berates Callum for kissing Johnny.
Callum's stepdaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) overhears, and Callum promises her nothing is going on.
But when Callum tells Johnny that they can only be friends, they end up kissing anyway.
The next day, Callum wakes up full of guilt having spent the night with Johnny, telling Johnny they can't be together.
But is this the start of an affair?
Fans of Callum's popular romance with husband Ben will no doubt be upset over this twist, which comes rather out of the blue for Callum, who has been side-lined for years.
But with Ben rumoured to be making a comeback, could 'Ballum' face an explosive split?
3. Louie and Jimmy Beale go missing after Lauren Branning confession
Lauren needs reassurance from Peter about baby Jimmy's diagnosis, but Peter is still struggling with settling the baby boy.
Then Jay Brown's (Jamie Borthwick) guitar playing soothes Jimmy, and Lauren finds Peter taking a guitar lesson from Jay.
Jay advises Peter to stop looking back and to move on with Lauren and their children.
Lauren later sets up a family picnic, where they explain Jimmy's blindness to Louie and grow closer.
But when Cindy spots Lauren hugging Zack beforehand and tells Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) that Lauren is cheating, before accusing her in front of Peter, Lauren is forced to admit she kissed Zack.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peter later takes over the fruit and veg stall, but refuses to speak to Lauren about her confession.
With Jimmy's gene test results set to take place, Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) gives Lauren a pep talk.
At the hospital, they're told that Jimmy's blindness was caused by a genetic mutation that is neither inherited or caused by opioid use – Lauren didn't cause the condition.
But a row breaks out between Lauren and Peter, before Peter hits Zack.
Peter and Lauren return home amid another argument, only to find that Louie and Jimmy are missing.
As the pair search for their children, will the boys be found safe?
Anyone affected by Jimmy's story can visit RNIB for support and information.
4. Anna Knight worries about Elaine Knight after her heart attack
While Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) vows to rescue The Albert's event, Elaine comes to the rescue with the entertainment and impresses Cindy.
But Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) worries that Elaine is overdoing it after her heart attack.
Anna then returns from Spain, and gives dad George (Colin Salmon) a piece of her mind for keeping her in the dark about the divorce and the sale of The Queen Vic.
As the week continues, Anna and Linda fail to get through to Elaine, so Anna asks George to speak to Elaine about taking things slowly in her recovery.
Will George help Elaine?
Read more:
- EastEnders airs big update on former character in iPlayer release
- EastEnders airs Queen Vic twist amid Elaine Knight collapse in early iPlayer release
- EastEnders fan-favourite tipped to be new Queen Vic landlady as iconic pub set to go to auction
- EastEnders moves from BBC One today as double bill airs amid schedule changes
- EastEnders airs big Phil Mitchell admission in BBC iPlayer release
- Zoe Slater's biggest and best EastEnders moments – from Kat bombshell to Den Watts murder
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.