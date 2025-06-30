Elaine was furious when daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) outlined her plan to sell up, and Linda had doubts about going through with it.

Linda's son Johnny (Charlie Suff) insisted she should stick to her guns, and with Elaine desperate to stay put but needing to repay estranged husband George (Colin Salmon) the money he put into the pub, she asked Johnny to be her silent partner.

Johnny refused, and Linda grew fed up with Elaine as she ranted while her mother threw out all the punters.

When Elaine collapsed, though, Linda was worried sick and apologised.

Elaine claimed it was a panic attack, but soon she suffered a second collapse and Johnny called an ambulance, which was delayed in getting there.

Aware Elaine was having a heart attack, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) arrived and sprung into action, using his job to hurry along some help.

Meanwhile, with Linda telling Elaine she would not sell for her sake, Elaine came to the realisation that being a landlady wasn't everything - being a mum was.

With that, as she waited for medical support, Elaine revealed that it was time for them both to let go of The Vic.

But as a new era beckons for the pair, will Elaine be OK?

