Double episodes will be aired across Monday and Tuesday between 7pm and 8pm, giving fans their usual week's worth of action from Albert Square.

Tonight's episodes will begin from 7pm on BBC Two as the BBC provides extensive coverage of all things Wimbledon, with Clare Balding presenting coverage of day one of the Grand Slam from the All England Club.

Today's matches include the men's and ladies' first round singles matches.

Kat is furious with Tommy. BBC

Plenty of drama unfolds this week on EastEnders, with Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) both at loggerheads with one another when Linda reveals she wants to sell her half of The Queen Vic.

Elsewhere, Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) blackmails Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) after discovering she has been stealing from the Panesars' family accounts, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) demands answers from secretive Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) issues a warning to Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).

The BBC is yet to confirm what the EastEnders schedule will look like in the second week of Wimbledon, so fans will just have to hold tight!

