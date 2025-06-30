EastEnders moves from BBC One today as double bill airs amid schedule changes
It's a dramatic week in Walford.
EastEnders will be home to another channel tonight (Monday 30th June) as BBC One makes room for a summer of sport as its Wimbledon coverage gets under way.
It had been previously confirmed that the soap would be moving to BBC Two on Monday and Tuesday this week, meaning fans won't miss out on their dose of Walford drama.
Double episodes will be aired across Monday and Tuesday between 7pm and 8pm, giving fans their usual week's worth of action from Albert Square.
Tonight's episodes will begin from 7pm on BBC Two as the BBC provides extensive coverage of all things Wimbledon, with Clare Balding presenting coverage of day one of the Grand Slam from the All England Club.
Today's matches include the men's and ladies' first round singles matches.
Plenty of drama unfolds this week on EastEnders, with Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) both at loggerheads with one another when Linda reveals she wants to sell her half of The Queen Vic.
Elsewhere, Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) blackmails Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) after discovering she has been stealing from the Panesars' family accounts, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) demands answers from secretive Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) issues a warning to Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).
The BBC is yet to confirm what the EastEnders schedule will look like in the second week of Wimbledon, so fans will just have to hold tight!
Read more:
- EastEnders airs big Phil Mitchell admission in BBC iPlayer release
- Zoe Slater's biggest and best EastEnders moments – from Kat bombshell to Den Watts murder
- 6 EastEnders spoilers next week: Danger for Walford's youngsters and new fears for The Six
- EastEnders spoilers as Elaine and George Knight marriage implosion sparks fresh Linda Carter struggles
- EastEnders spoilers see Kat Slater and Alfie Moon's official marriage plans at risk
- EastEnders fan-favourite tipped to be new Queen Vic landlady as iconic pub set to go to auction
- EastEnders confirms return of Max Branning's long-absent son Oscar in mysterious storyline
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.