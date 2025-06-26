Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) has made a huge decision about her future in EastEnders, hours after mum Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) came under fire for serving alcohol to underage kids.

Youngsters Raymond Fox (Michael Jose Pomares Calixte), and Bert (Elliot Briffett) and Ernie Moon (Cody Briffett) ended up in hospital after drinking some punch, and the police were called.

Linda despaired as she apologised to Raymond's dad Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), and was more frustrated than ever with Elaine's selfishness.

Phil commented on the irony of Linda running The Queen Vic as a recovering alcoholic, while he oversaw Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) mental health so soon after his own battle with depression.

This gave Linda food for thought, and she returned to the pub, where Elaine failed to show remorse and blamed Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) and Joel Marshall (Max Murray) for stealing the punch.

While the police arrived at the hospital to speak to Raymond's mum Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and the twins' mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace), Linda apologised to Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and pleaded for her livelihood to be kept intact.

But Kim asked Linda which was more important – the safety of children, or the bricks and mortar of the pub.

Alone with son Johnny (Charlie Suff), Linda reflected on happy memories at The Vic with husband Mick (Danny Dyer), who is presumed dead after disappearing under water.

Despite the love that still ran through the pub, Linda fixated on all the terrible things that had happened during her time living there, including her rape at the hands of Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo), and her killing of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

Linda told Johnny she could no longer imagine Mick standing beside her behind the bar – now, she only saw pain.

Believing it was time to move on and make life easier for herself, Linda ultimately decided to sell up, making the announcement to Elaine.

But Elaine was furious, declaring that this would happen "over my dead body".

Will Linda go through with her plan?

Next week, Elaine tries to change Linda's mind, but when Elaine collapses, where does this leave the family?

EastEnders airs on BBC One at 7:30pm on Mondays to Thursdays. Stream on iPlayer on the same days at 6am.

