Elaine has been slacking in her duties as co-landlady ever since her bitter split from husband George (Colin Salmon).

Daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) has been struggling to cope with running the place on her own, but Elaine claimed to be back on form as she threw Patrick Trueman's (Rudolph Walker) birthday bash.

Urging Linda to take the day off, Elaine went over the top with her plans, even charging the family extra money for her work.

Joel and Denzel stole the party punch. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The Fox-Truemans weren't happy with Elaine's outrageous efforts, but luckily Patrick himself was delighted, so everyone got into the spirit of the occasion.

Unfortunately, Elaine was riled when George joined the celebrations as a pal of the birthday boy, and she hijacked Patrick's speech to rant about her estranged spouse.

Meanwhile, Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) was in charge of the younger kids while hosting his friends at home, and the day took a troubling turn when Joel Marshall (Max Murray) gate-crashed.

Joel suggested livening things up by getting hold of the punch at Patrick's party, so he and Denzel approached Elaine and asked for a glass each.

Elaine was talked round when Denzel lied that dad Howie (Delroy Atkinson) had approved this, and when her back was turned, the teens stole two pitchers and headed back to the house.

Denise Fox's (Diane Parish) son Raymond (Michael Jose Pomares Calixte), and Kat Moon's (Jessie Wallace) twin boys Bert (Elliot Briffett) and Ernie (Cody Briffett), drank the punch, and panic set in when they all became unwell.

While Denzel wanted to deal with the situation himself, Joel left to get a horrified Denise, who rushed back to check on Raymond.

Amid all the chaos, Linda returned, and she fumed at her mum's decision to serve children alcohol in the first place.

Elaine failed to take full responsibility, but worse was to come when the police arrived to investigate.

Will The Vic be put out of action?

EastEnders airs on BBC One at 7:30pm on Mondays to Thursdays. Stream on iPlayer on the same days at 6am.

